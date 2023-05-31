Kseng Solar Moves Forward to Net-zero Future with Full Scenario Solar Racking Solutions at SNEC 2023

On May 24, the 2023 SNEC officially kicked off in Shanghai, attracting more than 500,000 attendees to the expo. Kseng Solar is under the spotlight by showcasing an impressive array of cutting-edge solar racking solutions and a series of well-planned live activities with diverse highlights and abundant benefits.



Eye-catching Full Range Solar Racking SolutionsOne of the highlights of Kseng Solar's booth was the comprehensive range of solar racking solutions for utility-scale, C&I applications, and residential scenarios. At the site, KST Solar Tracker is capturing the attention of the industry for its smart AI algorithm, great compatibility with 210 modules, and intelligent O&M. Continuous visitors were attracted and stopped by the booth to show their interest in our product.Global debut of Kseng Solar's new corporation videoFrom solar racking & tracking systems solution provider to one-stop solution provider for solar system, Kseng Solar has been moving forward without any breaks. Check out the video "The Backbone of Sunlight" to learn about every tough step of our journey and each fearless exploration we made, to support global energy transition and zero-carbon development.Multiple strategic cooperation agreements signedAs one-stop solution provider for solar system, Kseng Solar has always strived for mutual benefit and win-win cooperation with our partners, constantly improving customer experience on both the product and service sides. On the first day of SNEC, Kseng Solar held strategic cooperation agreement signing ceremony with six partners to further expand the applications of distributed photovoltaic systems by leveraging the strengths of each partner and optimizing the collective resources, aiming to drive sustainable and high-quality development of PV industries.KST Solar Tracker received TÜV Rheinland certificationThe innovative KST Solar Tracker Series 1P&2PM, has successfully passed all tests in accordance with IEC62817 standards on the first attempt, with all parameters exceeding the standard requirements. During the site, Mr. Dong Huajian, Senior Manager and Signatory Officer of TÜV Rheinland's Solar and Commercial Products Services Department, presented the certification certificate to KST Solar Tracker Series. This certification not only demonstrates Kseng Solar's product R&D strength but also allows continuous innovation in the future. Stay tuned for more highly-technical and specialized products in the near further!Insightful speeches about solar racking & tracking systemKseng Solar's R&D Manager, Songqin Yu, and BIPV Product Manager, Zhengxing Yuan, brought impressive presentations and in-depth analysis of the KST Solar Tracker Series and BIPV products, making a significant impact on the visitors and further enhancing the brand's image. Moreover, the continuous surprise giveaways provided during the period were extremely popular, drawing a large number of visitors to participate and making it feel both informative and entertaining at the same time.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more top-notch solar racking solutions to enable households, businesses, and communities worldwide to benefit from sustainable energy.