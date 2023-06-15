JinkoSolar launches G2 Battery into the European Market at Intersolar Europe

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today officially launched its Second Generation of the High Voltage Energy Storage Battery into the European market.



The upgraded product, JKR-B1250~2750-A (high voltage G2 battery) is a high-performance energy storage system designed for residential and small commercial applications. It features a self-developed Jinko HV battery with a single pack capacity of 3,84 kWh, which uses a long cycle high-quality cell that can reach 6000 cycles at room temperature (25°C). The product offers a 11, 52-134, 4 kWh capacity range to meet different clients' needs. It provides wireless interconnection between packs, 45 A charging and discharging current, support for 3-7 packs per rack and direct parallel connection between racks. Equipped with IP65 protection and a cell-level anti-fire design, it ensures total system safety. Product's unique heating system provides a wider operating temperature range, three levels of isolation and BMS protection logic to enhance safety. JinkoSolar pays a great deal of attention to the sustainability of the entire production process. It is completed via a fully automated production line, effectively reducing energy consumption, achieving a high degree of quality control, and improving efficiency."We are once again raising the bar, this time not only in the PV business, but also in the Energy Storage System by offering a wide range of intelligent new energy solutions that set new standards for the growing demands of the market," said Frank Niendorf, the General Manager Europe for JinkoSolar. "JinkoSolar's strategy in the EU regarding storage and PV is focused on delivering high-quality and reliable products that meet the specific needs of customers in the region. We are committed to expanding our market presence in Europe by leveraging our strong brand reputation, product innovation, and customer-centric approach. Our strategy is focused on offering a comprehensive range of energy storage and PV solutions that help customers achieve their sustainability and energy management goals. We are also focused on building strong partnerships with key players in the industry, including utilities, installers, and distributors, to enhance our market position and grow our business in the region."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com