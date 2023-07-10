SCHLETTER SUPPLIES LARGEST PV PLANT IN AUSTRIA





Kirchdorf/Haag (Germany), July 10, 2023. Austria's largest photovoltaic plant is currently under construction in the municipality of Nickelsdorf in Burgenland. The photovoltaic plant, which is community owned, will be the first PV plant in Austria to break the 100 MW threshold. For the installation, the Austrian project developer Sonnenbau GmbH relied on the FS UNO single-pile mounting system from the Schletter Group."With around 300 sunny days and more than 2,000 hours of sunshine per year, Burgenland is predestined for the generation of solar power," says Fabian Madl, Key Account Manager. "With the Nickelsdorf solar park, the region is further pioneering the expansion of solar energy. At the same time, Austria is entering a new dimension in terms of plant size". The PV plant Nickelsdorf will be built in three sections as a hybrid powerplant, combining photovoltaics and wind energy. The PV installation has a total capacity of 112 Megawatt.The plant, located in the east of Austria close to the Hungarian and Slovakian border, is built using the latest generation of the Schletter FS UNO single-pile system. In addition to its durability, the mounting system's cost-effectiveness was a decisive factor in its selection. "With the FS UNO, a lot of PV power can be installed on fewer supports without structural disadvantages," explains Stefanie Kammerbauer, head of project management. "In addition, it is quick and easy to assemble on site. By optimizing the individual components, the system can be easily adapted to different terrain profiles and foundations. In Nickelsdorf, conventional pile foundations were used. The advantage: The soil is not sealed and retains its natural functions.This is not the first project for the Schletter Group in the Alpine Republic. Back in 2020, the company supplied the mounting systems for what was then Austria's largest ground-mounted installation in Schönkirchen. The 15 MWp solar park on a disused landfill site was erected with the FS DUO dual-pile system.ABOUT THE SCHLETTER GROUPThe Schletter Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of aluminum and steel photovoltaic mounting systems. The group produces mounting systems for roofs, facades, and solar parks. With an international network of production, sales and service companies, the company is active in all major international markets.www.schletter-group.com