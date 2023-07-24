BRIGGS & STRATTON® IS SIMPLIFYING ENERGY STORAGE WITH NEW PACKAGE OPTIONS

MILWAUKEE, WI (July 24, 2023) - Building on its 115 years of experience in power application, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is growing its portfolio to include a complete line of backup energy products that offer both Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and traditional standby generators. To support the continued growth of the maturing ESS market and broader adoption of this innovative energy technology, Briggs & Stratton is introducing new ESS Packages. These packages offer a simplified, state-of-the-art technology solution that is versatile enough to serve a variety of applications to meet energy needs across homes and businesses.



With the help of innovative power solutions providers like Briggs & Stratton, solar installers and consumers are embracing the many benefits of energy storage options. Currently, only 11 percent of solar owners have battery storage. That figure is expected to rise to 33 percent by 2027. By offering a simplified and comprehensive solution with its new ESS Packages, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is helping to streamline the sales and installation process for solar installers so they can meet the diversified energy needs of their customers while contributing to a sustainable and efficient energy future."With these packages, we hope to remove the guesswork from energy management and make it easier for solar installers to scale power and energy storage capacity to meet the requirements of any installation, whether it's being used with grid-tied solar systems, off-grid energy systems or as a backup power option for power outage management," said Tom Rugg, SVP & President - Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.Versatile, Scalable, Simplified Package OptionsThe company's new ESS Packages take three core components — Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) batteries, a recently-enhanced 6kW SimpliPHI™ inverter and the EnergyTrak™ Control System and App — and integrate them into an all-in-one bundle that combines reliability, cost-effectiveness and environmental consciousness.The innovative, modular technology allows the system to independently scale power and energy storage capacity to meet any installation requirement, from providing primary power to an entire home or business to storing energy to draw from during an outage. Briggs & Stratton has rolled out two package options for installers and dealers: the SimpliPHI ESS Package and the AmpliPHI™ ESS Package. Additionally, a recent reduction in pricing means both Packages offer installers and dealers an affordable and competitively priced solution to meet their customers' diverse energy needs.Both SimpliPHI and AmpliPHI Batteries have closed-loop communications that expedite information sharing across all components, increasing efficiency and reducing programming time. The batteries are outlasting the traditional 10-year battery limited warranty so, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions has increased it to an industry-leading 15-year battery limited warranty.1 The products are engineered and assembled in the USA, and all EnergyTrak customer information is stored in the USA for added security most competitors don't offer. The new ESS packages are more affordable than ever and include $3,200 in installation components that the competition charges as extra. Briggs & Stratton energy solutions are backed by 115 years of experience and offer customers exceptional performance and durability."Developments in ESS technology are making it an increasingly viable and advantageous solution for residential and commercial customers as energy needs continue to evolve in the face of a changing power landscape," Rugg said. "Our new packages help to expand the application potential of ESS technology, which means that installers can more easily scope and scale a solution that makes the most sense for a customer."SimpliPHI ESS PackageThe SimpliPHI ESS Package features a SimpliPHI 4.9 Battery, which utilizes advanced LFP chemistry to deliver efficient, reliable, safer advanced-level power storage that runs cooler and longer. The battery is paired with the SimpliPHI 6kW Inverter and EnergyTrak control system. With this package option, dealers can offer their customers all the advantages of a cutting-edge ESS while embracing the simplicity of an all-in-one selling solution.Installers have the option of running multiple batteries in parallel within the package to meet larger power needs and provide more storage capacity and backup power:● With two SimpliPHI Batteries, dealers can offer up to 16 hours of backup power at 9.96 kWh2 storage capacity.● With three SimpliPHI Batteries, dealers can offer up to 24 hours of backup power at 15.48 kWh storage capacity.● With four SimpliPHI Batteries, dealers can offer up to 32 hours of backup power at 19.92 kWh storage capacity.The built-in wall mounting hardware in the SimpliPHI ESS Package makes for a quick, easy, clean installation. The SimpliPHI ESS Package is suitable for indoor or outdoor installation and has an IP65 rating for operating in all weather conditions.AmpliPHI ESS PackageThe AmpliPHI ESS Package features an AmpliPHI 3.8 Battery, which also utilizes advanced LFP chemistry and is paired with the SimpliPHI 6kW Inverter and EnergyTrak. The compact size of the AmpliPHI ESS Package makes it suitable for indoor mounting, but there is also the option for available outdoor cabinet installation. Dealers can also scale this package with the addition of AmpliPHI batteries within the system to meet larger or smaller power needs:● With two AmpliPHI Batteries, dealers can offer up to 12 hours of backup power at 7.74 kWh storage capacity.● With three AmpliPHI Batteries, dealers can offer up to 18 hours of backup power at 11.61 kWh storage capacity.● With four AmpliPHI Batteries, dealers can offer up to 25 hours of backup power at 15.48 kWh storage capacity.Learn more about the Briggs & Stratton ESS Packages and how you can partner with Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. https://www.briggsandstratton.com/na/en_us/campaigns/ess-bundles-installers.html1Visit energy.briggsandstratton.com for user manuals, full warranty details, and the latest information. 15-year warranty applies to the batteries only. Inverters have a 10-year warranty. EnergyTrak Gateway has a 5-year warranty. Does not include parts, labor, or travel.2Total energy measured using a 0.5C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017###About Briggs & StrattonBriggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.