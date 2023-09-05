GLOBAL SOLAR ENERGY LEADER PRESENTS SOLID STRATEGY FOR US ENTRY

Houston, TX. September 4th - PV Hardware (PVH), a global leader manufacturer of solar tracking solutions, will present its key strategy to stir up the American renewable energy market during RE+, the largest clean energy event in North America set to take place in The Venetian Convention & Expo Center and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Attendees will have a chance to experience firsthand the innovative technology that has propelled PVH to the forefront of the industry across five continents. By leveraging its vertically integrated approach, and with its own private factory in Houston, PVH maintains complete oversight of its supply chain, ensuring top-notch quality of all its products, from torque tubes to tailor-manufactured controllers.



"Having our own manufacturing facilities and guaranteeing high quality standards, short delivery times and local economic support allow us to distinguish ourselves from our competitors" says Alvaro Casado, Global Commercial Director at PVH. "In the United States, we plan to start with a capacity of 6GW to meet our clients' expectations. Our goal is to become a key player in an energy transition in which photovoltaics will play a fundamental role and its performance, we are sure, will depend strongly on the development of solar trackers".International experience meets American manufacturingPV Hardware's unrivaled expertise as a tracker supplier in various global markets sets the stage for a captivating showcase at RE+. The event attendees will gain valuable insights into PVH's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in solar tracking solutions.Emilio Garcia, COO at PVH, is already settled in Houston to implement the company's ambitious growth strategy for the coming months. "I'm very proud to announce that our new Houston factory is on track to commence US production in October 2023," he stated. " With our new factory, and our fast-growing team in Houston we are ready to start project deliveries Q3 2023. The PVH Houston factory will support a 12GW capacity with an expansion to 16GW by the end of 2024".RE+ at Las Vegas provides an ideal backdrop for PVH to share its commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence. The company will be showcasing its unrivaled expertise as the leader tracker supplier in various global markets through groundbreaking innovations and cutting-edge technology and is confident on playing a key role in the American solar sector in the coming months.About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 28 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.