Kseng Solar Stands Out at Intersolar South America 2023 and ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2023 with Its All-scenario Solar Racking Solutions

From August 29th to September 1st, Kseng Solar made a significant presence at two of the most prominent solar exhibitions in Brazil and Thailand, Intersolar South America 2023 in Rio de Janeiro and ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2023 in Bangkok respectively. Kseng Solar took center stage at the two expos, showcasing its market-proven all-scenario solar racking solutions including roof mount, ground mount, solar tracker, and solar carport, which garnered immense attention from on-site attendees.



Presented Products- KST Solar Tracker- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Ballast Roof Mounting System, L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting System- Waterproof Carport Mounting SystemBrazil and Thailand are both crucial markets in the solar energy sector. The high footfalls at the two expos and the strong interest shown in Kseng Solar's products demonstrated the vast potential in Brazil and Thailand. Kseng Solar is committed to meeting the expectations of our global clients, as well as bringing in top-notch products tailored to the needs of customers in these promising markets.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more innovative solar racking solutions and exceptional customer service, accelerating the global transition to clean energy.