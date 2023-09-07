Power Factors Introduces Unityâ„¢, the Most Advanced Renewable Energy Management Platform

Power Factors, trusted partner to over 500 global renewable energy leaders and investors, is excited to introduce Unity, the next generation of its industry-leading product suite. With Unity, renewable energy companies can manage the entire lifecycle of a diverse fleet of renewable energy assets from a single, unified platform. Unity delivers trusted data and AI-powered insights at scale so renewables businesses can unlock their growth, make smarter decisions, and stay agile as the world rapidly transitions to clean energy.



Informed by Power Factors' best-in-class offerings and decades of subject matter expertise, Unity is a major innovation for renewable energy asset management. Under the hood, Unity's secure, scalable platform is purpose-built to handle the volume, variety, and velocity of data from multiple asset classes including hydro, wind, solar, and BESS. Through the seamless modernization of data systems and harnessing the potential of AI, renewable energy enterprises can tap into a wellspring of trusted, relevant insights, effectively charting a course for future business innovation.Sitting on top of this technology platform is a comprehensive suite of applications that support the entire asset lifecycle, from development through asset performance to market operations. Uniting teams and data drives optimal portfolio performance, resulting in dramatic improvements to the levelized cost of energy. This fusion of upgraded data capabilities, rigorous data quality, AI expertise, modern tools, and state-of-the-art security measures empowers renewable energy leaders to make the most of data-driven discoveries."Speed and agility are critical for today's renewables businesses," said Russ Butler, CTO at Power Factors. "Unity accelerates our customers' ability to scale up quickly and adapt for the future. They can add new asset classes faster, onboard large fleets of assets, operate in near real-time, comply with new regulations, and innovate faster because they now have the flexible, secure platform to do so quickly and cost-effectively.""We've been a Power Factors customer for a long time and are excited about being part of the Unity launch," said Jeremy Law, VP of Asset Management at Longroad Energy. With more than 20 years of experience in the renewable market, Longroad Energy focuses on developing, owning, and managing wind, solar, and storage projects throughout North America. "As a forward-focused company, high-quality data and lower latency are key, and allow us to make more informed decisions, in real-time, so we can effectively adapt to the relentlessly changing market.""We're excited about this next step in our partnership with Power Factors," said Ryan Hoffman, President and CEO at Miller Brothers Solar, a top 5 O&M service provider in the U.S. "The Unity platform will give us the ability to streamline all our ROC operations - Monitoring, CMMS, and Controls, allowing us to focus on growing our portfolio by double digit gigawatts annually."Hundreds of customer sites have already been transitioned to the Unity platform, with seamless customer transitions continuing across all 18,000 sites in Power Factors' current solutions. Unity is now in beta testing with full production slated for early 2024. New customers will be onboarded directly into Unity in early 2024, ensuring they can capitalize on its power from the outset.Learn more about Unity here or talk to Power Factors at RE+.About Power FactorsPower Factors develops software to accelerate the global energy transition by empowering all renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make the best decisions. Power Factors fights climate change with code.Power Factors has incorporated its four flagship solutionsâ€”Drive, Greenbyte, BluePoint, and Inaccessâ€”to build an integrated suite of open and smart apps. These apps are purpose-built to support needs across the renewable lifecycle from planning through asset performance to market operations. Leveraging domain expertise and machine learning-based advanced analytics within these apps, customers can maximize the value of their renewable assets to stay competitive.Power Factors' renewable energy software platform is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market, with over 220 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets managed worldwide.Learn more at powerfactors.com.