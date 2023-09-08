Natural Power supports AB CarValâ€™s $700 million of funding for Peregrine Energy Solutions LLCâ€™s project pipeline

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has provided technical due diligence for AB CarVal, a global alternative asset manager in support of more than $700 million of credit, equity and debt raised to fund Peregrine's pipeline of seven gigawatts plus of renewable energy projects including standalone battery, solar and wind technologies.

Jim Adams, President of North America Operations at Natural Power, said: "We are proud to have been able to assist AB CarVal in its investment decision and partnership with Peregrine. Now more than ever, funding to support the energy transition is critical to our shared future."



From its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, the Natural Power team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout the region and beyond. To date, Natural Power's U.S. team has delivered technical advisory services on more than 100GW of renewable energy projects. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/service/advisory/due-diligence