Kseng Solar exhibits advanced solar racking solutions at Intersolar Mexico 2023

September 5th to 7th, Intersolar Mexico 2023, the largest gathering of professionals in Mexico, has opened its doors with 300+ exhibitors and 11,000 visitors from over 35 countries are expected to participate. At the expo, Kseng Solar presented its innovative ground and roof solar racking solutions to meet the diverse renewable energy needs of the local market.



Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System, Ballast Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting SystemLatin America is an emerging solar market with strong growth in the next few years, and Mexico stands out as a market of great importance. Intersolar Mexico serves as a vital platform for unveiling the country's immense potential. Kseng Solar's ground and roof solar racking solutions are tailored for the Mexican market, and have captured significant interest from attendees on-siteDedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more innovative solar racking solutions and exceptional customer service, accelerating the global transition to clean energy.