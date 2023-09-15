Kseng Solar Further Expands Its Global Footprint with Participation at RE+ in the U.S. and PV Expo Tokyo Show in Japan

From September 12th to 15th, Kseng Solar participated in two major exhibitions - RE+ in the U.S. and PV Expo Show in Japan, to display its full range of solar racking solutions to local customers, which generated significant interest among attendees and received praise for its impressive adaptability.

Presented Products- KST Solar Tracker- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System, Ballast Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting System- Solar Carport Mounting System- Solar Farm Mounting SystemJapan and America are integral parts of Kseng Solar's global presence. As the world is striving to achieve carbon neutrality, solar power is key to the energy transformation in these regions. Kseng Solar is glad to be part of these remarkable expos, shared insights with industry insiders, and provided our partners with cutting-edge solar racking solutions, forging a path towards carbon neutrality in Japan and America.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more advanced solar racking solutions and improve localized customer service, actively fulfilling our unwavering commitment to reducing global carbon emissions.