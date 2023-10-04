Dragonfly Energy Represents Battery Manufacturing Industry during Nevada Trade Mission to Canada

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based leader in lithium-ion battery technology, today announced that Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, U.S. and Canadian officials, representatives from Dragonfly Energy, and other select Nevada business leaders recently visited Montreal and Toronto during a Nevada Trade Mission to Canada focused on mining, technology, and green energy storage from September 26-28, 2023.



During the trade mission, representatives from Dragonfly Energy explored potential opportunities for collaboration and contributed to meaningful conversations about battery innovation and sustainable energy solutions."Nevada is poised to be the center of the lithium revolution and green energy development," Governor Lombardo said. "Businesses like Dragonfly Energy are uniquely positioned to diversify the existing lithium supply chain. Cooperating with Canada and their strong mining sector will help to provide support to these businesses so that together we can realize Nevada's potential to lead North America in securing energy independence from overseas.""We were proud to help represent the Nevada battery manufacturing industry and to shine a spotlight on Nevada's place in the ranks of global lithium supply and lithium battery innovation," said Dragonfly Energy's Director of Government Affairs Dominic Sinnott, who attended the mission along with Dragonfly Energy Research and Development Director Dr. Vick Singh.Core areas of focus and exploration during the mission included mining, critical minerals, technology, electric vehicles and the battery supply chain."Being part of this mission helped us further explore the opportunities that Canada offers in terms of materials required by our current and future products," Dr. Singh said. "We facilitated important discussions around the battery supply chain, increasing sustainability in the industry, and explored prospects to support our ongoing expansion plans."A snapshot of Nevada Trade Mission attendees included representatives from:U.S. Department of CommerceU.S. Department of StateNevada Governor's Office, including Nevada Governor Joe LombardoGovernor's Office of Economic DevelopmentCanadian government officials and businessesNevada businesses, including Dragonfly EnergyTo learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.About Dragonfly EnergyDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy's research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy's non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.