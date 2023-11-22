Soltec introduces hail defense algorithm for enhanced solar module protection

Miami - November 22, 2023. — Soltec, a global leader in solar tracking solutions, has unveiled a groundbreaking hail defense algorithm designed to protect photovoltaic modules from the destructive impact of hailstorms. In a comprehensive whitepaper released today, Soltec addresses the increasing threat posed by hail, a weather phenomenon notorious for causing extensive damage to solar installations globally.



More Headlines Articles

Hailstorms, with their unpredictable nature and destructive potential, pose a significant challenge to solar power infrastructure. In 2021 alone, hail-related losses in the United States exceeded $1 billion. Soltec's whitepaper explores the vulnerabilities of solar modules to hail damage, emphasizing the urgent need for innovative solutions.Soltec's research reveals that the risk of module damage due to hail impact is most often due to the direct and perpendicular strike of hailstones to the front glass of the module. The whitepaper introduces a novel approach, demonstrating that adjusting the tilt angle of solar panels during a hail event to a significantly higher angle will reduce the force absorbed by the glass of the module, thereby minimizing the risk of damage.At the core of Soltec's solution lies its Hail Algorithm, a sophisticated system that combines prediction and detection to safeguard solar installations. The algorithm, equipped with dedicated hail detection sensors, ensures a rapid response to incoming hailstorms. This real-time detection, coupled with a swift adjustment of the solar tracker position, minimizes module exposure to hail impacts, providing an unparalleled level of protection.How Does It Work?By analyzing various tilt angles and hailstorm parameters, Soltec demonstrates the effectiveness of its hail stow position. Photovoltaic modules in the designated hail stow position have a lower exposed surface area that hailstones can strike when falling from the sky, which results in fewer hailstone impacts. Moreover, the steeper angle of the panel reduces the impact forces absorbed by the glass, which leaves is less subject to damage. The whitepaper provides detailed tables showcasing the percentage of exposed module surface for different tilt angles and hail directions, highlighting the substantial reduction in risk.The whitepaper concludes with a call to action for solar tracking plants in hail-prone areas to adopt Soltec's innovative hail stow algorithm. Catastrophic module damage due to hail impact can result in substantial economic losses, making early detection and preventive measures crucial for the sustainability of solar power installations.You can access the whitepaper in the following link.About SoltecSoltec is a leader company in the design and manufacturing of solar trackers with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activity through three main business areas: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance practices; ii) the industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to its clients, ensuring a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages its portfolio assets, with the aim of maximizing medium and long-term benefits.