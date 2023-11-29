"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - this is the motto of The smarter E Europe. Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry puts the spotlight on cross-industry solutions for a renewable 24/7 energy supply covering electricity, heat and transport. The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and will take place from June 19-21, 2024 at Messe München.

Spanning four exhibitions, The smarter E Europe brings together relevant players from around the world, showcasing the latest market developments, trends and technologies. The four exhibitions will take place from June 19-21, 2024, at Messe München.• Intersolar Europe - the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• ees Europe - the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems• Power2Drive Europe - the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility• EM-Power Europe - the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsA catalyst for innovations: To demonstrate the industry's innovative power, The smarter E Europe relies on a combination of conferences, forums and workshops to complement the four exhibitions.The smarter E Europe is part of the international event series The smarter E, which covers three continents.The smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).