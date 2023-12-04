Solar Slate Solutions Announces New Training Program for Solar Installers

Solar Slate Solutions, based in Billerica, MA and serving installers of solar panels including solar companies, roofers and general contractors throughout the United States, has announced a new Training Program.



More Headlines Articles

Solar Slate Solutions is the home of the patented Solar Slate Plate, a revolutionary product that allows solar panels to be attached without compromising the beauty and integrity of a slate roof.Geared to installers of solar panels, the Training Program is led by David Tomolillo, Solar Slate's president and owner, who trains installation teams on-site, in real-time on a slate roof in one day. Tomolillo provides training to residential and commercial installation teams across the U.S.There is also a "Do It Yourself" option where Solar Slate Solutions provides the training video and product. Solar panel installers, including solar companies, roofers and general contractors, may purchase the video and components directly from Solar Slate Solutions to complete the installation themselves."Our Solar Slate Plate is an innovative solution that enables seamless solar panel installation on slate roofs. Our product installs quickly and flawlessly; it doesn't require slate removal and it's affordable," said Tomolillo. "In one day, Solar Slate Solutions can train an entire team on-site in the installation of solar panels on slate roof."Quick & Efficient InstallationSolar Slate Plate's patented design allows for a quicker, more efficient installation, reducing the usual time and labor costs and increasing a solar installer/solar company's margins. Solar Slate has already been adopted by a number of solar installation companies.Tomolillo spent the last four years developing, testing, manufacturing and patenting this revolutionary new product for mounting solar panels on slate roofs. Solar Slate Plate also works on synthetic slate, stone, French tile or flat stone, as well as on wood cedar roofing.Prior to Solar Slate, the installation of solar panels on a slate roof required the actual removal of slates. With this innovative solution, that is no longer the case. Solar Slate Plate takes minutes to install and uses a patented spacer technology to ensure no slates are damaged during the installation process or beyond.Solar Slate Plate KitThe innovative Solar Slate Kit includes everything needed to install 20 mounts. It includes:20 x Solar Slate Plate Flashing; 20 x Adjustable Spacers; 20 x 5.5" Stainless Lag Bolts and 20 x Stainless / butyl washers. Solar Slate will also recommend the appropriate sealant options.Solar Slate Solutions caters to suppliers and installers of solar panels, including solar companies, roofers, electricians and general contractors, in commercial or residential installation projects.Solar Slate Solutions, LLC, a division of Hallmark Homes Associates, is owned and operated by David Tomolillo. Solar Slate Solutions is headquartered in Billerica, MA.For more information visit www.solarslatesolutions.com. To arrange a training session, contact David Tomolillo at 781-870-7570 or email info@solarslatesolutions.com.