Worley partners with Sila to build a next-generation battery materials plant

Worley, a global project delivery and asset services provider, has partnered with Sila, a next- generation battery materials company, to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services for the development of Sila's silicon anode materials plant located in Moses Lake, Washington.



Sila Plant Moses Lake will utilize clean energy with hydro-powered material production and is expected to ramp battery material capacity up to 150 GWh annually by 2028; powering one million electric vehicles over the next five years.Sila has a patented process for the mass manufacturing of its nano-composite silicon anode, Titan SiliconTM. Titan Silicon can fully replace traditional graphite anodes within lithium-ion batteries and delivers a 20 percent boost in battery energy density, enabling longer range and faster charge times for EVs."We are pleased to support Sila in this next generation project. Relying on our delivery capabilities and extensive battery materials experience, we are excited to take this emerging technology to commercial scale," said Tom Foster, President - US Operations, Worley.Chris Dougher, VP, Operations, Sila, adds, "As Sila works to drive the world's transition to clean energy, it's critical that we succeed in two key areas: innovation and scale. Titan Silicon delivers unmatched performance benefits that enable automakers to differentiate and meet the demands of their customers. Our partnership with Worley supports Sila in leading the charge in U.S. manufacturing by designing a world-class production facility in Moses Lake. This factory will allow Sila to meet the volume and quality requirements of our auto customers".Start of production for Sila Plant Moses Lake is set for 2025.