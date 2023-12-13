BLUETTI Balcony Solar System: Solar Power for Everyone

On December 12th, BLUETTI will launch its first comprehensive Balcony Solar System, bringing solar power to both homeowners and apartment renters. Initially available exclusively in Germany, the basic kit includes Microinverter A80+D100s+1*B210 battery pack (2150Wh)+fixed frame+2*255W flexible board+2*adjustable bracket only costs 3.313 euro. Discount more 50 euros with exclusive Bluetti discount code ：BLA8050 .



The BLUETTI Balcony Solar System is a grid-tied solar solution consisting of water-resistant solar panels (255W flexible and 410W glass), a 600W A80 microinverter (upgradeable to 800W), a D100S solar charge controller, and two B210 LFP batteries, each with 2,150Wh capacity.The solar panels efficiently convert sunlight into DC power. The D100S controller optimizes this conversion, and the A80 microinverter transforms the DC power into AC power, which powers household devices. Surplus energy is stored in the B210 battery for later use.BLUETTI Balcony Solar System Key Features1. Easy Installation: The BLUETTI Balcony Solar System is user-friendly, requiring no complex setup. Plugging into an AC outlet, it's ready to feed solar power back into the home grid. If necessary, it can be easily dismantled and installed elsewhere.2. High Efficiency: The system is highly efficient, with solar panels operating at 21% efficiency. The D100S and A80 microinverter maintain a 90% conversion rate, minimizing energy loss. They're also compatible with panels from other brands.3. Weather Protection: Designed to withstand various weather conditions, the BLUETTI balcony system has wind-resistant solar panels, IP67 or IP68 rated. The D100S has an IP67 rating to stay outdoors. The IP65-rated B210 battery can be balcony-mounted without any long wire.4. Long Service Life: BLUETTI A80 & D100S with a 10-year warranty, and B210 has a 6-year warranty. The B210 battery uses high-quality LiFePO4 batteries for safety and longevity. The solar panels are robust, with TÜV and CE certifications for more durability.BLUETTI's Balcony Solar System makes solar power accessible to everyone, offering a sustainable solution that benefits both utility bills and the environment. With this system, sustainable living is just a balcony away.About BLUETTIBLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.