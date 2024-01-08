Natural Power selected for 249.9MW BESS project in Scottish Highlands

Alison Sidgwick, Director of Onshore Consenting and Environment at Natural Power, said: "Energy storage facilities are crucial as the UK scales up secure, clean, affordable renewable energy production. The continued development of such projects further strengthens energy security by providing grid balancing support to ensure energy produced, for example during extended windy periods, can be stored and used when needed.



"National Grid has a target of 50 GW of battery storage by 2050, and the Dalchork battery storage project aligns with NPF4's goals for sustainable energy and climate change mitigation as well as objectives for infrastructure development and improving connectivity within Scotland - supporting the transition to a low-carbon energy system. We'll be working closely with the Energy Consent Unit to understand its specific requirements and look forward to supporting Green Switch progress with this significant development."Pete McLaren, Head of Scottish Development at Green Switch Capital, said: "We are delighted to be working with Natural Power on this exciting project. It's an important one for GSC, with a unique situation of being able to deliver significant battery storage capacity to both the distribution and transmission grid network. NP's breadth of in-house expertise and their record of delivering S.36 consents means they are an ideal partner to support."The proposed development includes two connections: one to Dalchork substation (200 MW) and the second to Lairg GSP (49.9 MW).Natural Power will deliver a comprehensive range of services in support of the application including site investigations, landscape, visual, ecology and hydrology assessments. In addition, and in line with NPF4's principles of community involvement, social benefit, and biodiversity enhancement, Natural Power will support Green Switch to engage with local communities, stakeholders and landowners.Natural Power has extensive experience in Section 36 applications as well as successfully supporting battery energy storage projects. The team performs a range of planning and permitting-related services right the way through an asset's life, from conception to completion. Find out more here: www.naturalpower.com/us/expertise/service/advisory/planning-permitting-and-environment