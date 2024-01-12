Acculon Unveils 24V and 48V LFP Battery Modules and Packs for a Safe, Electrified Future

Acculon Energy, a company providing advanced energy storage solutions, proudly announces the commencement of series production for its innovative lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery modules and packs, available in both 24-volt and 48-volt. These cutting-edge products represent a significant stride in Acculon's commitment to delivering safe, high-performance, and sustainable energy solutions for diverse applications.



Having spearheaded research and development initiatives in advanced battery technology since its inception, Acculon has leveraged its deep expertise to develop LFP products capable of meeting the escalating power demands of its OEM customers. These batteries are poised to revolutionize the energy storage landscape, offering certainty in time-to-market, product certification, and unmatched hardware and software adaptability to cater to diverse battery programs.We've wrapped innovation around the durability of LFP to create winning products for industrial and commercial OEMs. Our solution competes on price and wins on the value of being easier to design from, integrate with, and work on in the field.In line with Acculon's unwavering commitment to safety, these products comply with UL standards such as 2271, 2580, 1973, and 9540, a hallmark of design that adheres to safety standards and guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for both mobile and stationary energy storage applications. In addition to designing safe and reliable products, Acculon is also committed to providing traceability and full life cycle solutions to comply with emerging sustainability regulations. Rigorous testing in the company's state-of-the-art facilities ensures that these batteries exceed industry-leading standards for quality, safety, and sustainability.President Andrew Thomas expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We've wrapped innovation around the durability of LFP to create winning products for industrial and commercial OEMs. Our solution competes on price and wins on the value of being easier to design from, integrate with, and work on in the field. "Acculon's LFP modules and packs are a testament to the company's modular product architecture, which accommodates a variety of cell chemistries and form factors, including its ability to support sodium-ion technology in the place of LFP. These products offer unparalleled flexibility in hardware and software configurations, providing a reliable and adaptable energy storage solution for a range of commercial and industrial applications.To meet the surging demand for secure, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions, Acculon is actively expanding its manufacturing capabilities this year. A scaled production capacity of 2GWh is scheduled for mid-2024, ensuring that the company can meet the increasing demand for these game-changing modules and packs.About Acculon: Acculon Energy is a battery system developer and manufacturer. Built on decades of energy storage experience, insights, and technology, the Columbus, OH-based company provides an innovative end-to-end approach for accelerating market entry while minimizing risk during the commercialization process. From cell selection and pack design through prototyping and production, the firm combines its expertise in energy storage, AI, and IoT to drive the transition to next-generation, advanced battery solutions, from start to scale. For more information about Acculon, please visit our LinkedIn page.