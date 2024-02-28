EDF Renewables North America Signs Agreement with Southern California Public Power Authority for Solar+Storage Energy Project

EDF Renewables North America today announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for a portion of the Bonanza Solar and Storage project. The carbon-free electricity generated by the 125 MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) system and 65 MW 4-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is guaranteed to begin delivery to SCPPA's participating members, Pasadena Water & Power and Azusa Light & Water, by December 31, 2028. The Bonanza Solar and Storage project, located in Clark County, Nevada, will have a total capacity of 300 MWac solar PV along with a 195 MW 4-hour BESS.



Located on federal land in the southern Nevada desert, the Project expects to create approximately 500 jobs during the peak construction phase. Recognizing the importance of protecting wildlife, habitat, and other environmental resources, the Bonanza Solar and Storage project is collaborating closely with federal and state agencies to minimize project impacts."We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with SCPPA, which has been ongoing for over a decade, to expand the availability of renewable energy and support their decarbonization commitment for member communities," said Sohinaz Sotoudeh, Vice President - West Origination and Power Marketing for EDF Renewables. "We look forward to future opportunities that will advance SCPPA's goals of achieving carbon-free energy in Southern California."Michael Webster, SCPPA's Executive Director, stated, "Bonanza adds to SCPPA's current portfolio of renewable energy projects, bringing the total to over 3,000 MWs that will be supplied through SCPPA to Southern California Public Power Utilities to support their transition to a carbon-free energy future."EDF Renewables, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customer's carbon-reduction goals. With over 35 years of experience and 18 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF Renewables provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company's PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 18 GW of developed projects and 14.6 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.