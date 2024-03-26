Natural Power supports BlackRock’s acquisition of solar and storage projects from Excelsior

Natural Power, a leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, has provided technical due diligence support to BlackRock's Evergreen Infrastructure Partners Fund ("BlackRock"), for its purchase of 38 US-based solar and solar plus storage projects from the renewable energy infrastructure investor, Excelsior Energy Capital's ("Excelsior") Fund I portfolio. The firm divested its entire stake as part of the transaction.

The project portfolio consists entirely of operational solar and battery storage distributed generation projects with a total nameplate capacity of 89 MWDC, which formed a distinct sub-portfolio within Excelsior's Fund I. This made these assets suitable for an exit separate from Excelsior's other utility-scale assets held within the same fund.



Jim Adams, President of Natural Power's North America Operations, said: "Natural Power is proud to have supported BlackRock through the evaluation of the portfolio and the transaction process. Our experience allows us to help industry players like BlackRock navigate the risks and opportunities, enabling sound financial decisions when it comes to renewable energy projects and investment into the US's clean energy future."From its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, the Natural Power team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout North America. To date, Natural Power's US.team has delivered technical advisory services on more than 150GW of renewable energy projects. Find out more here: Due diligence (naturalpower.com)