Wakefield Country Day School Goes Green with New Solar System installed by Virtue Solar

Virtue Solar helps Wakefield Country Day School go green with a 74kW roof-mounted solar system, which offsets a portion of their energy usage.

Virtue Solar is excited to announce it has completed installation of a cutting-edge solar energy system on Wakefield Country Day School in Rappahannock, Virginia. With a capacity of 74.2kW, this roof- mounted solar panel system represents a significant step towards energy sustainability and cost savings for the school.



More Headlines Articles