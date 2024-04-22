What journalists want - PR agency Krampitz Communications organises side event at The smarter E Europe

PR agency Krampitz Communications is organising an interactive workshop for all managing directors, marketing and PR staff in the renewable energy sector at The smarter E Europe in Munich. The event "What journalists want" will take place on 19 June as a side event at the trade fair grounds in Munich. During the Q&A session moderated by PR expert Iris Krampitz, four journalists from the electrical, energy and solar media will provide insights into their day-to-day work. Participation is free of charge for visitors to The smarter E.



Moderated Q & A session"How do journalists get information these days, which topics make it into the press and what campaigns can be used to inspire journalists? What has changed in recent years and how should PR managers respond? We'll explain at our side event", says Krampitz. After the great response to her media workshop at the PV Symposium in Bad Staffelstein at the end of February, she decided to organise a similar event at The smarter E Europe. "We keep realising that there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to addressing the press. I would like to make the participants more aware of how to deal with media representatives".Registration until 31 MayThe side event, moderated in German, will take place on 19 June from 12:00 to 13:30 in conference room A 42 above hall A4. Space is limited. Please register by email to contact@pr-krampitz.de by 31 May.Company anniversary in JuneIn June, the Cologne-based agency is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The PR experts are, therefore, not only organising free workshops, but are also publishing four new chapters of their renowned PR Handbook for New Energies as a further anniversary campaign. "In this comprehensive update, we are focussing on the topics of AI for corporate communications, online press conferences, online marketing and social media", explains the agency boss.She and her team will also be celebrating 20 years of Krampitz Communications with their customers and business partners at Europe's largest trade fair alliance for the energy industry in Munich from 19 to 21 June. "We'll be bringing the Cologne liquorice liqueur Kettenfett ["chain oil"] and our anniversary ginger shots with us", says Krampitz. Up-to-date details on the agency's anniversary activities will be communicated continuously on the social media channels and on the anniversary website at https://pr-krampitz.de/en/20-years-out-loud-for-renewables.From salt water batteries to solar aeroplanesThe agency is supporting SOCOMEC, AEROCOMPACT and my-PV, among others, with their trade fair PR at this year's The smarter E. Since 2006, Iris Krampitz and her team have handled PR work at The smarter E (formerly Intersolar), first in Freiburg and later in Munich, for countless clients in the renewable energy sector.Whether innovations in solar inverters, power optimisers, salt water or lithium storage systems, quality tests or MPP trackers for the Solar Impulse solar aircraft: The agency has organised and supervised press conferences and presentations of new products at the trade fair for solar and storage companies such as BlueSky Energy, INTILION, Kostal Solar Electric, SolarEdge and Sputnik Engineering and the TÜV Rheinland testing institute.It has also been responsible for social media campaigns for its clients my-PV, SolarMax Sales and Service and the trade fair organiser Solar Promotion. In 2011 and 2012, the agency presented its PR Handbook for New Energies and its "Study on the Communication Strategies of Biomass, Solar and Wind Companies" to the public at its trade fair stand as a young, innovative company sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Economics.About Krampitz CommunicationsKrampitz Communications GmbH was founded in 2004 by Iris Krampitz, a graduate chemist, and since then has focussed on credible, technology-oriented communications. The agency's intelligent press distribution list comprises around 7,000 personal contacts to national and international journalists who report on renewable energies and related technology topics. In addition to media relations, the agency's work focuses on communication workshops and consulting, creating and placing content, social media campaigns and organising press conferences and (online) events.The agency's clients include research institutes, manufacturers, event organisers, associations and service providers who, in addition to the excellent press contacts and successful events, particularly value the agency's text and consulting skills and its technology and industry expertise.Further information:To The smarter E: https://www.thesmartere.deTo the PR handbook: https://pr-krampitz.de/en/our-publicationsTo the anniversary campaigns: https://pr-krampitz.de/en/20-years-out-loud-for-renewablesTo the agency: https://pr-krampitz.de/en/agency