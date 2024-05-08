Worley and Nano One to change how the world makes battery materials.

Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, and Nano One, a clean technology company with patented processes for the sustainable production of lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM), have partnered to accelerate commercial scale deployment of Nano One's One-Pot process.



Nano One's commercially competitive One-Pot process makes high quality cathode materials with a significantly lower environmental impact 1,2 and physical footprint than incumbent processes. Crucially, it eliminates wastewater and a sodium sulphate waste stream, a major challenge in current cathode material production processes.The strategic alliance could be instrumental in accelerating the development and deployment of a new generation of battery cathode material plants sold and licensed to operators globally.Nano One and Worley will integrate the unique One-Pot process into a design package, including specialized equipment. This will enable customers to create competitive CAM production facilities to meet growing market needs. The initial focus will be on lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) cathode chemistries and will extend to other chemistries in time.Worley Chemetics will design and fabricate the process reactors, incorporating metal alloys that are specifically designed for corrosive environments. Additionally, Nano One and Worley will continue to innovate process and plant designs to create a design-once-build-many growth strategy.Nano One CEO, Dan Blondal, commented: "We expect this partnership to add value and significantly de-risk the One-Pot process, with Worley Chemetics' patented metal alloys, reactor design and fabrication capability, and the technical and delivery capability of the broader Worley organization. We have found in Worley a collaborative, insightful and visionary team that is just as passionate about changing the way the world makes battery materials as we are."Laura Leonard, Group President Technology Solutions, Worley, remarked: "Nano One's innovative One-Pot process is a game-changer for the production and performance of battery materials. Combining Nano One's technology with our expertise and scale in battery materials will advance Worley's growth strategy while accelerating the deployment of this important technology."