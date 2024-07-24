Protect Your Solar Investment: A Guide to Understanding Solar Warranties
Learn about different solar warranties, what equipment is covered, and how to avoid unexpected costs after installing solar.
"Go solar! 25-year warranties!" That's a pretty common sight in the solar industry, but it doesn't mean much until you dig a little deeper. Almost every solar panel has a 25-year warranty of some sort, but they are not all the same. There is a lot of talk about the warranties on the solar panels themselves, but not enough about service warranties or labor warranties. We're going to talk about what types of solar warranties exist, what they actually cover, and what you should look for when shopping for solar quotes.
Why Warranties Are Important
Solar is designed to last for a very long time and provide a long-term investment in your home. With the right components, installation, and service, solar can provide your home with clean energy and decades of savings. But when components fail, it's important to know whether you'll have to pay for expensive repairs, or if they will be covered by your installer.
Manufacturers' Warranties
Solar Panels
Product Warranty: Ranges from 10-25 years, with higher-quality panels typically having 25-year terms.
Performance Warranty: Almost always 25 years, even on the cheapest solar panels. Degradation rates may vary, with some companies guaranteeing 80% output after 25 years, and higher quality panels guaranteeing 90% or higher.
Labor Warranty: A few premium manufacturers, like REC with their ProTrust warranty, also offer limited labor coverage for replacing defective panels. This is sometimes misconstrued as a complete labor warranty, when it just reimburses a few hundred dollars for labor if a solar panel is defective (not for troubleshooting, inverter issues, wiring issues, roof leaks, etc).
Inverters
Electronics like inverters are more prone to issues than panels but receive less discussion. Having a reliable inverter with a strong warranty goes a long way to making sure you don't have unexpected expenses down the road.
Microinverters vs. String Inverters: Warranties on microinverters in the U.S. vary. Enphase leads the way with 25-year warranties, which some competitors match, while others do not.
String Inverters: Typically have warranties of 10-12 years, though some can be extended to 20 or 25 years. These extensions can be costly, often as much as a new inverter in today's dollars.
Racking
Good racking protects from roof leaks: Most racking systems are very robust, as they are usually made from durable aluminum components. This includes the flashings or roof attachments. We recommend using high-quality, market-proven products like the IronRidge Flashfoot 2 over newer adhesive-based attachments that don't have a long track-record yet. Many of the adhesive-based attachments are backed by 25-year warranties, but until they've seen more real world use & abuse, we recommend sticking with the tried-and-true. Racking is the cheapest part of a solar installation, but has one of the most important jobs, which is keeping your roof intact and free of leaks.
Installer Warranties
This is where things get interesting. Everything we've talked about so far pertains to manufacturer warranties. So if a product fails prematurely, they'll send you a new one. A major cost for homeowners is servicing. If a panel fails and it's located in the middle of an array on a steep roof, it's not easy to remove and replace it. The cost for a single service call can be several hundred dollars in labor. So let's talk about how to make sure your labor costs are covered if your system has a problem.
Workmanship Warranties
Most solar companies have a workmanship warranty, but they vary in quality and length. Workmanship warranties essentially amount to "if we broke it, we'll fix it." They generally range from 1 year (not very helpful) to 10 years (strong). The most notable protection this offers is against roof damage or leaks caused by the installation. If a component fails on its own (bad panel, inverter, etc.), workmanship warranties won't cover the labor associated with the repair.
Solar Service or Labor Warranty
Service warranties (also known as labor warranties) are usually the missing piece to ensuring your solar system is protected for the long haul. Service warranties cover the labor to maintain and repair your system when something fails. These vary wildly in scope and quality. Many companies offer no service warranty aside from their workmanship, and some misleadingly offer a "25-year service warranty", but are actually just referencing the REC ProTrust warranty, which will reimburse a limited amount if a panel fails.
The best solar service warranties last for the life of the equipment (25 years) and ensure your solar system remains operational throughout that time. At Virtue Solar, your local virginia solar company, we believe that solar should last for 25+ years, so we offer a full 25-year solar service warranty to give our customers peace-of-mind. There are many installers nationwide that stand behind their work, and offer similar protections for your system.
Service warranties should cover labor costs to replace faulty equipment and keep things running as intended. Typically, they do not cover damage from third parties, storms, or other events covered by insurance.
Homeowners Insurance
Last but not least, your homeowners insurance provides a layer of protection as well. As mentioned above, homeowners insurance typically covers damage from storms or force majeure events. Adding your solar system (ground-mounted or roof-mounted) is usually an easy process—call your insurance provider and ensure they will cover the solar panels, and check if there are any expected increases to your premiums.
Questions to Ask When Shopping for Solar
Ask some questions about possible issues down the road, so you know what to expect. With quality installation, major system issues should be minimal, but in case issues crop up, it's good to know what to expect and ensure you aren't hit with unexpected expenses after installation.
If a solar panel stops working or reporting in five years, who do I call? What will the service call cost?
If a microinverter stops working in fifteen years, do you cover the labor to replace it? Will the microinverter itself be covered by a warranty?
If my system stops working, how much will it cost to troubleshoot it? Will you issue warranty claims on my behalf?
Understanding solar warranties is crucial to protecting your investment and ensuring long-term savings. By knowing what to look for and asking the right questions, you can make an informed decision and enjoy the benefits of solar energy for decades to come.