Trinasolar Partners with A*STAR on innovation in advanced energy storage battery technologies

Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has entered into a research collaboration with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) with the aim to advance the optimisation and upgrading of industrial battery manufacturing technologies, contributing to the green and low-carbon energy transition in China, Singapore, and globally.



The three-year partnership will focus on the collaborative research and development of advanced energy storage battery technologies and the industrialisation of energy solutions. Leveraging A*STAR's strengths in energy, materials, and intelligent manufacturing, both parties aim to address core technical challenges in commercialised energy storage batteries.A*STAR's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (A*STAR's IMRE) will use its expertise in material science and engineering to develop innovative energy storage solutions, focusing on pioneering new materials and enhancing battery performance through advanced research methodologies.As one of the most advanced photovoltaics (PV) research centres for solar and energy storage technology, Trinasolar's lab has always welcomed research collaboration and partnerships with other leading technology and science centres to create cutting-edge solar solutions and products.Helena Li, Executive President of Trinasolar, expressed her gratitude for the proactive role played by the Singapore government in building a platform for new energy and green transition. Li highlighted A*STAR IMRE's strong capabilities in new materials and electronics, and expressed excitement about collaborating with this forward-looking team.The partnership will adopt an open, inclusive, and collaborative innovation mechanism to jointly develop next-generation energy storage battery technologies, continuously enhancing manufacturing capabilities in the energy storage industry and contributing to the high-quality development of the global energy storage sector, and ultimately building a net- zero future."This collaboration combines IMRE's research strengths with Trinasolar's expertise in energy storage. By working together, we aim to make valuable progress in energy storage technology, apply scientific research to practical applications in Singapore, and contribute to technological and economic growth that benefits everyone," said Professor Xian Jun Loh, Executive Director of A*STAR IMRE.Innovation has always been Trinasolar's primary development strategy and core driving force. The company has established four R&D platforms in energy storage: an advanced energy storage technology research institute,an energy storage engineering centre, a digital power research institute, and a power electronic research and development centre. Committed to becoming a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, Trinasolar adheres to the mission of "Solar Energy for All." In the future, the company will continue to uphold independent and collaborative innovation, driving the research and application of energy storage technologies, leading the high-quality development of the new energy industry, and contributing to the realisation of a net-zero future.About TrinasolarTrinasolar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trinasolar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularising renewable energy. Trinasolar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.To date, Trinasolar has delivered more than 205 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trinasolar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trinasolar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.