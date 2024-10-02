Vistech Cooling's Performance Survey Drives Major Energy Savings for Industrial and Manufacturing Clients

Vistech Cooling, a leader in cooling systems for industrial and commercial sectors, has launched a performance survey that helps clients achieve significant energy savings. Using advanced data technology, Vistech identifies inefficiencies in outdated cooling systems, leading to improved energy efficiency and cost reductions. Some clients have saved up to six figures within two years. This initiative not only optimizes cooling processes but also aligns businesses with sustainable practices, enhancing overall operational productivity.

Vistech Cooling (Vistech), a leading engineering firm specialising in cooling systems for industrial and commercial clients, has launched a performance survey that has already resulted in substantial savings for its customers. Following an investment of over £100,000 into cutting-edge technology, equipment and expert personnel, Vistech's innovative approach has helped clients save tens of thousands of pounds, with some seeing over six figures in savings within two years.



Serving industries including chemicals, distilleries, energy, facilities management, and pharmaceuticals, Vistech's low-cost performance survey delivers a consultancy-led, data-driven solution to upgrading outdated cooling systems or designing new ones.Vistech's performance surveys use advanced data collection technology to monitor cooling systems remotely and identify inefficiencies. By mapping out a comprehensive overview of a site's equipment and operational demands, Vistech can transparently advise clients on tailored solutions, ensuring that businesses are not over-investing in cooling capacity that they no longer require.Richard Crunden, Managing Director at Vistech, said: "With rising energy costs and evolving legislation pushing industries to adopt more sustainable practices, many manufacturers are still relying on legacy cooling systems that no longer serve their needs. They've invested in more efficient machinery, but without updating their cooling systems they're not realising the full benefits of that investment."Our approach is not just about saving energy or water; it's about creating long-term, sustainable processes that align with the future of manufacturing, saving our clients time, resources and money. We begin by understanding each client's ‘ground zero' - we deploy sensors, gather real-time data, and analyse inefficiencies. The results speak for themselves, with some clients achieving between five- and six-figure savings."The benefits of Vistech's solutions go beyond immediate energy and water savings. By optimising cooling systems, businesses also see reduced labour costs and improved operational efficiencies. These systems ensure optimal production cycles and reduce downtime, further boosting productivity.ENDSAbout Vistech CoolingVistech Cooling helps industrial businesses cut costs and drive revenues by designing and installing intelligent cooling systems that suit clients' unique circumstances. Since 2003 Vistech Cooling's highly experienced technical team has supported clients of all sizes across the UK and internationally. One of the only cooling solutions providers able to consult, design and install comprehensive solutions for clients, its consultative approach to problem-solving enables it to realise untapped value from clients' cooling systems.For more information, please visit https://www.vistechcooling.co.uk/Media contactEd Hookway, Account ExecutiveAspectus GroupEdward.hookway@aspectusgroup.com