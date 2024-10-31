Solar Battle of the Bands Returns, Co-Hosted by Intersolar & Energy Storage North America and the California Solar & Storage Association

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced it is partnering with the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) to bring back a well-loved solar industry event, Solar Battle of the Bands (SBOB). As the official After Party of IESNA 2025, SBOB will be held on February 26, 2025 at Moonshine Flats in San Diego, CA.



"We're thrilled to be working with CALSSA again on an event—SBOB—that has been an integral part of Intersolar's history and that we know will be a must-attend part of IESNA 2025," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Not only will you be able to listen to talented musicians from the solar industry and network with your peers, by attending you'll also be supporting the important work CALSSA does advocating for California's solar and storage industry."Thoughtfully developed to connect, refuel, and entertain IESNA attendees and local clean energy professionals and advocates, the After Party begins with a dedicated networking mixer before transitioning into the Solar Battle of the Bands live music event. The crowd-favorite concert will feature bands from different solar companies, highlighting the talented musicians whose professional work supports the solar + storage industry."The best solar party of the year is back!" said Bernadette Del Chiaro, Executive Director, California Solar & Storage Association. "No one in the solar industry is in it just for the money. We are all in it for the cause and there's nothing like music to bring us all together to celebrate our shared vision and collective hard work building the most powerful form of clean energy in America."Get InvolvedTo attend Solar Battle of the Bands—and secure access to 550+ industry-leading exhibitors, 24 solar, storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing conference sessions, engaging networking luncheons, and more—explore IESNA 2025 and register today.Event sponsorships are available, with proceeds benefiting CALSSA. For more information, contact Josh Buswell-Charkow, Deputy Director, CALSSA.For a limited time, CALSSA is accepting band applications. To get started or learn more, email SBOB@calssa.org.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the regional event debuts November 19-20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.About The California Solar & Storage AssociationThe California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) has advanced the common interest of the solar and storage industry for over 45 years, making California the most robust market in the U.S. The association is the state's largest clean energy business group with over 700 member companies representing an array of businesses that manufacture, design, install, finance and provide other resources to the growing local solar and storage market in California. Learn more at calssa.org.About Solar Battle of the BandsSolar Battle of the Bands (SBOB) is a unique solar industry party, music competition, and major fundraiser for the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA). Founded in 2011 by Johan Alfsen with the support of Quick Mount PV, it was donated to CALSSA in 2017, becoming an important fundraiser and industry event. Following a four-year hiatus, it returns February 26, 2025 to Intersolar & Energy Storage North America.