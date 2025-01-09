The 15th Clean Energy Expo China (CEEC 2025)

During the crucial period when the world is focusing on sustainable development and addressing climate change, clean energy has become the core driving force for energy transformation. As a leading country in clean energy investment, production, and consumption, China is actively promoting global clean energy governance. Adhering to the principles of openness and cooperation, China seeks international cooperation in multiple fields to facilitate global energy transformation and jointly move towards a cleaner, greener, and better future.



This sets the strong foundation for the 15th Clean Energy Expo China, which is scheduled to be held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing from March 26 to 28, 2025. It is jointly organized by China Electricity Council, China Photovoltaic Industry Association, China Hydrogen Alliance, China Overseas Development Association, and other entities.Ⅰ. Comprehensive Exhibitions: Innovation and IntegrationThis expo takes "New Quality Productive Forces Empower Supply Chain: Greening, Powering, and Transforming" as its theme and consists of three themed exhibitions and one comprehensive exhibition area, namely Photovoltaic Innovation and Application Exhibition China 2025, The 3rd China Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition, The 4th Hydrogen Energy & Fuel Cells Expo China 2025. The three exhibitions, interconnected through resources and platforms, foster integration among PV, energy storage, hydrogen, and electricity sectors.Many leading industry enterprises have confirmed their participation, including Trina Solar, JA Solar, LONGi, Huasun, YINGLI, BYD, EVE, Sungrow, Mingyang Hydrogen Energy, and Trina Green Hydrogen, among others. It is expected that more than 1,000 enterprises will bring over 2,000 new products, technologies, and applications to the exhibition, highlighting PV technologies such as BC, HJT, perovskite, and TOPCon, as well as innovative technologies and applications in electrochemical and compressed air energy storage. More importantly, full-chain hydrogen energy technology products and project cases will be displayed. With an exhibition area of 65,000 square meters, it will showcase the latest cutting-edge achievements of global clean energy in all aspects.Ⅱ. Diverse Conferences: Insights and NetworkingConcurrent with the expo, a series of conferences will be held, including 2025 Economic Situation and Power Development Analysis and Forecast Conference, The 3rd China New Energy Overseas Investment Summit, The 3rd China Energy Storage Conference, the first China International Hydrogen Conference, and Inaugural Conference of the Photovoltaic - Energy Storage Professional Committee of China Photovoltaic Industry Association & Photovoltaic - Energy Storage Integrated Development Forum. Many PV, energy storage, and hydrogen energy enterprises will also hold new product launches, themed seminars and other events, altogether stimulating innovative vitality and promoting international exchanges and cooperation.Ⅲ. Professional Attendees：Quality and InfluenceFocusing on meeting the needs of exhibitors, the organizing committee has invited over 100 central and local state-owned enterprises from the energy and power sectors, including State Grid, China Huaneng Group, China Datang Corporation, China Huadian Corporation, CHN Energy, SPIC, China Three Gorges Corporation, CNNC, CGN Power, Power China, Sinopec, CNPC, Shanghai Electric, and Zhejiang Energy Group.This high-quality lineup ensures the expo's value and influence.Relying on the success of its previous 14 editions, CEEC 2025 offers an international exchange and cooperation platform integrating photovoltaic, energy storage, hydrogen, and electricity sectors, on which exhibiting, discussions, resource sharing and ecological supply chain integration can be realized at one stop. It is an important window for China to showcase its clean energy strength and promote international cooperation.Sincerely welcome experts, enterprise representatives, and enthusiasts and stakeholders in the global clean energy field to attend this grand event! Here, you can gain insights into the latest information, explore the potential of the Chinese market, expand international connections and business opportunities, and jointly create a brilliant future for global clean energy!