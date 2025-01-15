Sunnova Surpasses 100,000 New Home Solar System Installs with More Than 1 Million Panels

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, announced today that its New Homes Business Division has installed more than one million solar panels on over 100,000 new-build residential single-family rooftops in markets across the United States, bringing reliable and affordable energy to thousands of new homeowners.



As one of the nation's largest new home solar, storage and EV charging installers, Sunnova, through its New Homes division has built strategic, long-standing relationships with more than 85 leading homebuilders, helping to create homes that are not only more energy efficient than ever before but also capable of producing and storing their own energy. By including solar and battery storage into new construction, Sunnova is helping homeowners access greater energy independence and potential long-term savings from the moment they move in."Sunnova is dedicated to driving greater energy resiliency and affordability in the home space," said William J. (John) Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunnova. "By integrating our renewable energy solutions into the construction of the home, we are helping lower the lifetime cost of home ownership while eliminating the burden and cost of retrofits. Working with our homebuilding strategic partners, we are integrating distributed energy infrastructure that can benefit the homeowner in terms of lower marginal costs and greater reliability, while also better supporting the local grid."In addition to the financial advantages, the positive environmental impact of Sunnova's products translate to a lower carbon footprint of new homes from the very beginning of their lifespan1. Increasingly, homeowners are also adding battery storage to their systems, creating even greater resiliency and flexibility when managing their power needs."We're proud of reaching this important milestone, but even more proud of the trend and momentum we're helping drive," said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Sunnova. "Collaborating with most of the country's top home builders, we've doubled our new home solar installs in just three years, with an expanding range of services and innovative smart panels that continue to deliver better energy solutions at a better price."New-build homes outfitted with Sunnova's solar installations provide an easy way for homeowners to adopt renewable - and reliable - energy from day one. Through a combination of the company's strategic collaboration with builders, tailored financing options, energy storage solutions, and unparalleled 25-year service guarantee, Sunnova offers a compelling choice for greater energy independence and affordable power for new homebuyers.New customers can visit Sunnova or call Sunnova directly to inquire about solar + storage for their home, get a custom design and quote and discuss tailored financing and other energy solutions at 1-833-772-3358. Homebuilders interested in building with Sunnova can visit the Sunnova homebuilder website to learn more about the benefits of new community construction with Sunnova's leading solar solutions.Serving an extensive customer base of more than 400,000 customers spread across 51 U.S. states and territories, Sunnova remains dedicated to advancing the energy landscape through its mission of powering energy independence™._________________________1 Homeowners who retain the renewable energy credits associated with the solar energy are entitled to claim reductions in emissions and carbon footprint.About SunnovaSunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence™. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.