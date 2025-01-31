NXTGEN Energy Celebrates Successful Commercial Solar Install at Hillingdon Sports & Leisure Complex

The commercial solar project, which involved the installation of 470 Qcells 415w state-of-the-art solar panels on the rooftops of the complex, is expected to significantly reduce the facility's dependence on traditional National Grid power and lower its carbon footprint. The newly installed commercial solar system will generate clean and sustainable energy, helping to save costs on energy bills and contribute to a healthier environment.



More Headlines Articles

"We are thrilled to have completed this commercial solar installation at the Hillingdon Sports & Leisure Complex," said Sam Barr, Managing Director of NXTGEN Energy. "This project exemplifies our commitment to helping businesses and organizations transition to clean and renewable energy sources. We are proud to play a role in making the facility more sustainable and energy-efficient."The Hillingdon Sports & Leisure Complex is one of the largest sports and leisure centres in London, serving thousands of visitors each month. By harnessing the power of solar energy, the complex is taking a proactive step towards reducing its environmental impact and operating more sustainably.NXTGEN Energy specializes in providing customized commercial solar solutions for commercial and industrial clients, helping them maximize their energy efficiency and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels like gas and oil. The company's team of expert solar energy consultants and MCS Certified (Solar PV and Battery Storage) Installers work closely with each client to design and install commercial solar systems that are tailored to their specific energy needs and goals. By harnessing the power of the sun, NXTGEN Energy is able to help businesses lower their energy costs, decrease their carbon footprint, and contribute to a more sustainable future for all, as the UK heads towards Net Zero by 2050.Interested in exploring commercial solar for your business? Contact NXTGEN Energy today for a free, no-obligation commercial solar quote and design.