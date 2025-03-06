Case Study - Energizing the Middle East with 3MW Ground Solar Brackets from Kseng Solar

Located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, supported by the local branch team providing comprehensive on-site guidance throughout the project, Kseng Solar's Carbon Steel Solar structures have been successfully deployed and are now operational.

The Middle East, with its abundant solar resources, is an ideal region for large-scale solar projects. Located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, supported by the local branch team providing comprehensive on-site guidance throughout the project, Kseng Solar's Carbon Steel Solar structures have been successfully deployed and are now operational.



Tailored to Riyadh's challenging environmental conditions, the system is made from high-strength carbon steel materials and features a double-pillar bracket design, making it an economical and reliable solution ideal for large-scale solar projects. Additionally, the use of concrete block foundations ensures long-term durability and optimal energy generation.**Project information**- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia- Size of system: 3MW- Start of construction: September 2024- Completion: December 2024- Wind Speed: 140 m/s- Foundation: Concrete Block- Design standard: ASCE 7-16- Minimum ground clearance: 315mm- Module orientation: Vertical- PV-Modules quantity per row: 2x15 & 2x30- Material: Carbon Steel HDG- Warranty: 10 yearsSpecial Features of Kseng Solar's Carbon Steel Ground Solar Mounting System- Suits for various soil conditions, ideal for any open ground space- Cost-effective while robust solar structure- Compatible with ground screws or concrete block foundation- High strength material, built to lastFind more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/high-strength-carbon-steel-solar-panel-ground-rack-system-ground-mounting-structures-for-solar-plants_p210.html