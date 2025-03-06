Natural Power supports NTR with solar and BESS acquisitions in Ireland

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider Natural Power has acted as technical adviser to support NTR on behalf of the L&G NTR Clean Power (Europe) Fund, to successfully acquire the solar and battery energy storage system portfolio ‘Project Monvallet' in Co. Louth, Ireland; and the solar portfolio ‘Project Ballyteige' in Co. Offaly, Ireland.

Dr Joseph Gibbons, Advisory Lead at Natural Power Ireland, stated: "The Irish renewable energy market remains an attractive area for investment. It is encouraging to start the year with news of these transactions. We are delighted to have been able to support NTR with these acquisitions, enhancing its portfolio with additional sustainable infrastructure and help drive Europe's decarbonisation efforts."



Project Monvallet, which is currently in the pre-construction phase, includes a ready-to-build co-located solar PV and BESS portfolio with a combined capacity exceeding 211 MW.Natural Power's project delivery scope included detailed reviews of the planning and environment conditions, land lease, technology and design, geotechnical conditions, site layout, EBoP agreement, project schedule, and financial models.At the 115 MWp solar PV Ballyteige portfolio, the project is currently at pre-construction phase and comprises two solar PV installations. With the grid connection and planning consent in place, construction is expected to begin in 2027. Natural Power's advice included a review of the project's technology and design, its geotechnical conditions, possible consenting and environment constraints, land leases arrangements, and financial models.Dr Joseph Gibbons added: "These projects underscore our breadth of experience in supporting some of the largest growth areas in the renewable energy sector, and it's rewarding to have played a part in these solar and BESS projects coming to fruition."