Natural Power supports NTR with solar and BESS acquisitions in Ireland

Visit http://www.naturalpower.com for further information

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider Natural Power has acted as technical adviser to support NTR on behalf of the L&G NTR Clean Power (Europe) Fund, to successfully acquire the solar and battery energy storage system portfolio ‘Project Monvallet' in Co. Louth, Ireland; and the solar portfolio ‘Project Ballyteige' in Co. Offaly, Ireland.

03/06/25, 05:35 AM | Solar Power | Natural Power

Dr Joseph Gibbons, Advisory Lead at Natural Power Ireland, stated: "The Irish renewable energy market remains an attractive area for investment. It is encouraging to start the year with news of these transactions. We are delighted to have been able to support NTR with these acquisitions, enhancing its portfolio with additional sustainable infrastructure and help drive Europe's decarbonisation efforts."


Project Monvallet, which is currently in the pre-construction phase, includes a ready-to-build co-located solar PV and BESS portfolio with a combined capacity exceeding 211 MW.

Natural Power's project delivery scope included detailed reviews of the planning and environment conditions, land lease, technology and design, geotechnical conditions, site layout, EBoP agreement, project schedule, and financial models.

At the 115 MWp solar PV Ballyteige portfolio, the project is currently at pre-construction phase and comprises two solar PV installations. With the grid connection and planning consent in place, construction is expected to begin in 2027. Natural Power's advice included a review of the project's technology and design, its geotechnical conditions, possible consenting and environment constraints, land leases arrangements, and financial models.

Dr Joseph Gibbons added: "These projects underscore our breadth of experience in supporting some of the largest growth areas in the renewable energy sector, and it's rewarding to have played a part in these solar and BESS projects coming to fruition."

03/06/25, 05:35 AM | Solar Power | Natural Power
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar Power News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

MORNINGSTAR - GenStar MPPT

MORNINGSTAR - GenStar MPPT

GenStar MPPT is the industry's first fully integrated solar DC charging system, an all-new design with "lithium DNA" from the leader in charge controllers. Out of the box, GenStar is an overachiever-delivering legendary Morningstar quality, efficiency, power and reliability along with the latest in advanced communications and control technologies. All the most installer-requested features are on-board; additional features can be easily added via Morningstar's ReadyBlock expansion technology, with snap-in blocks that provide battery metering and monitoring, signaling and load control, and lithium battery communications/control
More Products
Feature Your Product