CMI Plastics' Solar Installation Generates 50% of Its Energy Needs While Supporting Customer Efforts to Reduce Scope 3 Emissions

AYDEN, NC. MARCH 2025 - CMI Plastics, a 3rd generation family-owned business, is built on a foundation of strong relationships. That's why, when some of CMI Plastics' customers called on them to reduce GHG emissions, CMI Plastics went above and beyond to show their commitment to sustaining these meaningful partnerships. In addition to implementing energy efficiency upgrades and waste reduction practices at their Ayden, NC facility, in 2024 CMI Plastics was certified as a Sustainable Green Printing Partnership facility, the first thermoforming-focused company to earn that certification. Now the company can add generating 50% of their energy needs with on-site solar to their list of environmentally sustainable practices.



When the company decided to pursue solar, Managing Director, Mark Philpott turned to his friend Todd Ahern at The Megawatt Group, a solar module distributor recently ranked 70th Fastest Growing Company in the Americas by The Financial Times, to recommend North Carolina commercial solar companies. Mr. Ahern referred him to Asheville-based Pisgah Energy whose team has a combined 50+ years of experience in the renewable energy industry."Trust and relationships define our business, which is why I turned to Todd. He is a veteran in the solar industry and understood our vision. I felt confident in his recommendations, and it ultimately connected us to the amazing team at Pisgah Energy."Pisgah Energy worked closely with CMI Plastics to design, develop and install the rooftop solar project on their manufacturing facility. This system, totaling 649kWdc, sporting 1,128 Trina Solar 575W panels and 4 SolarEdge Inverters, will serve as on-site electrical generation and produce over 899,000kWh of clean, renewable energy annually. Every year it's in operation, the new solar array will offset approximately 563 metric tons of carbon dioxide. The impact of this solar electric system is equivalent to saving over 1,300 barrels of oil from being consumed, removing the air pollution produced by over 1.4 million miles of driving or recycling instead of landfilling 199 tons of waste or the annual energy usage of 90 homes.Steven Hasselbach, Managing Director of CMI Plastics noted, "Pisgah Energy is a great partner. We needed a team that could help with every aspect of a project of this size. They were very responsive as well as knowledgeable. With any project, there are challenges, they met those challenges and gave us an incredible system that will help us achieve our sustainability goals."Pisgah Energy was the lead designer/developer and served as the primary contractor during project construction. According to Evan Becka, President and Senior Developer at Pisgah Energy, "We had a fantastic experience working with the CMI Plastics team. This project faced its fair share of challenges, and I was impressed with their staff's tenacity and steadfast commitment to ensuring their vision was realized. CMI's dedication to building and maintaining good relationships goes beyond words; it's demonstrated both in how they show up for their customers and how they treat their vendors. They really set an example for others in the plastics industry, recognizing that going the extra mile can be good for business."Installing solar is only one pathway CMI Plastics is using to reduce its carbon footprint in support of customer efforts to tackle Scope 3 Emissions; however, this project serves as the most visible reminder that the company means business when it comes to improving sustainability, limiting environmental impact and standing behind its customers' efforts to do the same.ABOUT CMI PLASTICSCMI Plastics is a vertically integrated thermoforming solutions company. Our focus is thin gauge custom products including trays, blisters, clamshells, and other components. CMI serves numerous industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, food, industrial, medical device, pharmaceutical and transportation. Our diverse history, experience and integrated solutions allows us to provide custom solutions that are unsurpassed in our industry.ISO 9001:2015 Certified / SGP Certified / UL 2809 Certified (Recycled Content)ABOUT PISGAH ENERGYPisgah Energy provides comprehensive solar and energy storage design, development and construction services for commercial, municipal, and institutional clients across the Southeast. Based in Asheville NC, its mission is to lead the transition of commercial, municipal, and institutional clients from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The Pisgah Energy team has a combined 50+ years of experience in the renewable energy industry and a proven track record of developing innovative solar and energy storage projects that are uniquely tailored to meet the needs of each individual client.ABOUT THE MEGAWATT GROUPThe Megawatt Group is redefining solar module distribution through an innovative, outsourced sales platform. They enhance solar manufacturers' reach by providing specialized sales, marketing, legal and logistics support while helping solar installers monetize excess module inventory with the goal of creating the most efficient, transparent solar marketplace in the U.S.