Mid-Certification Standards Unpacked: A Deep Dive into EN50470-1/3 vs. EN50470-3:2022 and Their Impact on Smart Metering

The Measuring Instruments Directive (MID), established under EU Directive 2014/32/EC, serves as a cornerstone for harmonizing measurement standards across Europe, ensuring fair trade and consumer protection. First enforced in 2006, MID provides a unified framework for certifying instruments like electricity meters, enabling manufacturers to access the entire EU market with a single certification. To align with technological advancements and evolving grid demands, the MID standards undergo periodic updates. The latest revision, EN 50470-3:2022, replaces earlier versions EN 50470-1/3, introducing enhanced requirements for modern energy measurement systems.Key Differences Between EN 50470-1/3:2006 and EN 50470-3:20221. Scope and Applicability AdjustmentsEN 50470-1/3:2006: focused on type testing for static electricity meters under stable conditions, covering Class A, B, and C alternating current (AC) active energy measurement. Key requirements included:·Static voltage fluctuation tests: Evaluating error margins under ±10% voltage deviations.Short-term overcurrent tolerance: Testing instantaneous resilience to surges (e.g., 100× rated current).·EMC and basic electrical safety: Limited to conventional grid conditions.EN 50470-3:2022: retains the core framework but introduces adaptability mandates for modern grid challenges:·Dynamic load compatibility: Requires rigorous harmonic interference testing (e.g., up to 50th-order harmonics) to simulate real-world scenarios with nonlinear loads, such as photovoltaic inverters and EV charging stations.·Bidirectional metering: Mandates validation of energy measurement accuracy during reverse power flow (e.g., grid feedback from energy storage systems).·Digital calibration protocols: Requires meters to support remote parameter adjustments and firmware updates, minimizing manual intervention errors.2. Enhanced Testing Methods and Technical CriteriaEN 50470-1/3:2006: relied primarily on laboratory-based steady-state testing:·Evaluated performance under controlled, idealized conditions.·Accuracy assessments focused on single load points (e.g., full load).EN 50470-3:2022: expands testing realism and precision:·Field-simulated environmental tests: Incorporates extreme conditions, such as cold-start operation at -25°C and long-term stability under 85% humidity.·Granular accuracy requirements: Extends error evaluations across 5%-120% of rated current and tightens tolerance thresholds for low-load conditions (e.g., reducing permissible error from ±2.5% to ±1.5%).Advantages of EN 50470-3:2022 for Smart MetersThe updated EN 50470-3:2022 standard equips smart meters with critical improvements for today's energy landscape. By tightening measurement accuracy, it ensures fair billing and enables dynamic pricing—key for integrating solar or wind power into the grid. These meters now seamlessly connect with smart grids and IoT devices, allowing real-time energy data sharing to help households and utilities cut waste and costs. Plus, compliance with the standard guarantees alignment with future EU regulations, making it easier for manufacturers to enter and compete in the market. Simply put, the 2022 revision future-proofs smart meters for reliability, connectivity, and compliance.Eastron's Leadership in Smart Metering: MID-Certified SolutionsAs a leader in smart metering, Eastron has certified a suite of meters under the latest MID EN50470-3:2022 standard, including single-phase energy meters like SDM120 Series, SDM230 Series and three-phase energy meters like SDM630 Series, SDM72 Series, ect. These upgraded devices deliver enhanced accuracy (e.g., ±0.5% active energy error), dynamic load adaptability, harmonics resistance, higher speed baud rate, bi-directional measurement, higher working temperature, carbon emission calculation, ect., making them ideal for renewable energy systems, EV charging, and smart grids. By meeting stricter standards EN50470-3:2022, Eastron delivers reliable billing, seamless IoT integration, and reduced market barriers—benefiting both users and manufacturers.