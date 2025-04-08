Socomec Group Partners with PowerUp to Deliver Best-in-Class Battery Analytics Solutions for BESS Customers

This partnership will equip customers with advanced analytics capabilities designed to enhance the safety, performance, and lifespan of lithium-ion batteries used in energy storage and UPS markets.



PowerUp's cloud-based platform combines artificial intelligence with decades of battery research to proactively detect potential safety issues, optimize operational performance, and extend the lifespan of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) assets. These benefits help mitigate risks for BESS project stakeholders while maximizing return on investment.In addition to standard Battery Management System (BMS) safety measures, Socomec customers will benefit from an extra layer of protection through PowerUp's patented algorithms. These algorithms enable BESS asset owners to detect early signs of battery degradation and identify anomalies months before they escalate into safety incidents. This represents a significant improvement over industry standards, which typically identify issues only days or hours before an event, giving asset managers critical time to protect their infrastructure and revenue.Socomec Energy Storage Systems customers will gain valuable insights into optimal BESS conditions and operating parameters. By leveraging this battery science, customers can extend the lifespan of their assets by several years, significantly increasing their return on investment when preventive actions are taken early.PowerUp's analytics also deliver industry-leading accuracy in assessing battery State of Health (SoH) and State of Charge (SoC) at both module and rack levels. These insights improve battery performance across various energy transition applications, including seamless renewable energy integration, optimized electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and enhanced microgrid stability.The data-driven approach enables SoC accuracy within ±2% over a battery's lifetime, facilitating advanced maintenance planning to reduce downtime and operational costs.Without this level of precision, deviations of over 10% could occur, leading to inaccurate reporting, potential financial losses, and even regulatory penalties for BESS asset owners.Jean-Marc Guillou, Technical Director of Energy Storage Systems at Socomec, stated: "In an industry where fierce competition on battery pricing can sometimes come at the cost of quality, this acquisition stands out by integrating innovative AI-powered analytics specifically designed to reduce safety risks and improve performance for Socomec customers. This move reinforces our market position and drives long-term value creation. By delivering smarter, data-driven insights, we aim to build lasting customer relationships through innovative, value-added services."Philippe de La Fortelle, Chief Revenue Officer at PowerUp, added: "There are strong synergies between PowerUp and Socomec across our service offerings for utility, commercial, and industrial customers. These synergies will generate clear value-added strategies for both companies and our respective customer bases. Becoming part of Socomec marks an exciting milestone in PowerUp's journey, allowing us to apply our battery expertise across Socomec's diverse business lines—enhancing performance, efficiency, and safety for our customers."The battery analytics solution is currently undergoing pre-commercialization pilots with several Socomec and PowerUp customers and will be available to all customers by January 2026.