Green Hydrogen Market to Hit Strong Growth 35.95% by 2034

Green hydrogen is produced through the electrolysis of water, a process powered by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy. Growing environmental concerns over carbon emissions from fossil fuel usage, coupled with supportive government policies promoting a hydrogen-based economy, are driving interest and investment in green hydrogen. These factors are expected to create a promising growth landscape for the market during the forecast period.



The United States is one of the early adopters of clean energy technologies across sectors like power generation and transportation. This is largely due to policy initiatives, such as those introduced under the U.S. Energy Act, which emphasize the transition to sustainable energy solutions. According to the Roadmap to a U.S. Hydrogen Economy report, hydrogen from low-carbon sources could meet approximately 14% of the country's energy needs by 2050, particularly in sectors that are hard to electrify—such as high-temperature industrial processes and fertilizer manufacturing—currently reliant on natural gas.- Europe has generated highest revenue share of 51.8% in 2024.- Asia Pacific has captured second highest revenue share of 23.2% in 2024.- By application, transportation segment has registered 41.5% revenue share in 2024.- By application, power generation segment has accounted 36.3% revenue share in 2024.- By technology, Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer segment has covered revenue share of 26.54% in 2024.Hydrogen's role has expanded beyond its conventional use in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It is now a crucial component in producing alternative fuels such as ammonia, methanol, and synthetic liquids—all gaining traction as future energy carriers. In developing economies, green hydrogen offers a low-carbon alternative for sectors like marine transportation, backup power, and hydrogen fuel cells for EVs.The growing range of applications makes green hydrogen an attractive investment opportunity with substantial growth potential. Particularly in the transportation sector, green hydrogen provides a clean-energy solution with the convenience and performance of fossil fuels—minus the emissions.One of the major challenges facing the green hydrogen market is its high production cost. Current methods—especially electrolysis—are significantly more expensive than conventional hydrogen production from fossil fuels. This cost gap is driven by:- High capital costs for electrolyzer units- Expensive renewable energy inputs- Lower efficiency of current electrolysis technologies- Underdeveloped infrastructure for storage and distributionWhile ongoing technological advancements and increased deployment of renewables are expected to help reduce costs, the market still faces barriers such as high initial investment and infrastructure limitations for both production and transportation.Governments around the world are ramping up their investments in green hydrogen infrastructure, creating significant growth opportunities. Regions such as Asia, the European Union, the Middle East, and North America are making strategic moves to establish green hydrogen supply chains. These efforts are expected to:- Lower production costs through scale and efficiency- Enhance market accessibility for hydrogen producers- Accelerate global decarbonization goalsOne notable initiative is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which includes a hydrogen pipeline aimed at facilitating exports to the EU. This multi-nation agreement—backed by the U.S., India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, and Italy—signals a major step toward a global hydrogen economy.A key challenge for green hydrogen manufacturers is the substantial upfront investment required to build production plants and transportation infrastructure. Key cost factors include:- Setting up renewable energy power plants- Implementing advanced electrolysis technology- Funding research and development for improved efficiency- Developing transport and distribution networksCompared to traditional fossil fuel-based systems, the fixed costs of renewable-powered hydrogen production remain high. The complexity and expense of establishing a complete green hydrogen value chain present a barrier to widespread adoption, particularly in regions lacking infrastructure or government incentives.In 2024, alkaline electrolyzers accounted for the largest market share, contributing 65.46% of total revenue. These systems use a liquid alkaline solution—typically potassium or sodium hydroxide—as the electrolyte. Known for their longer operational life, alkaline electrolyzers are cost-effective compared to Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers.However, alkaline electrolyzers operate at higher temperatures (100-105°C) and offer lower power and current densities compared to PEM electrolyzers, which function at 70-90°C. Despite these limitations, their lower cost and longer lifespan make them an attractive option, supporting continued growth in the segment.PEM electrolyzers are expected to experience higher growth over the forecast period. Utilizing solid specialty plastic membranes as electrolytes, they provide superior functional flexibility, higher proton conductivity, lower gas permeability, and reduced membrane thickness, which improves efficiency. These advantages make PEM electrolyzers ideal for advanced applications, contributing to their rising adoption.In 2024, pipeline distribution dominated the market with a 60.66% revenue share. The sector is seeing rapid development through partnerships and infrastructure projects. Notably, companies like RWE and Equinor are collaborating to establish pipelines for transporting green hydrogen from Norway to Germany.Hydrogen can also be transported via trucks and ships, using various carriers such as liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs), ammonia, and liquid hydrogen. Each method is chosen based on:- End-user application- Distance and terrainLiquid hydrogen is ideal for applications requiring high purity and is commonly transported by truck after port delivery. However, it has a lower volumetric energy density than ammonia and incurs boil-off losses during storage.In 2024, the transportation sector led with a 43.39% market share. Hydrogen is used in both fuel cells and internal combustion engines (ICEs). Fuel cells are 2-3 times more efficient than ICEs running on gasoline. However, using hydrogen in ICEs results in nitrogen oxide emissions and lower efficiency.Significant industry developments include:- Major European automotive manufacturers (e.g., CNH, Daimler, Volvo, Scania) aim to transition truck fleets to hydrogen by 2040.- Airbus is actively developing hydrogen-powered aircraft with commercial operations targeted by 2035.Advancements in smart grid technologies and the push for grid stability are also driving the use of green hydrogen in the utilities sector. Green hydrogen plays a critical role in ensuring safe and efficient electrical grid operations.North America's green hydrogen market is propelled by strong momentum toward net-zero emissions, with growing government and private investment in clean energy solutions. Increased adoption of FCEVs and demand for clean energy in transport and power generation are major drivers.The U.S. market benefits from rising governmental support and funding in renewables. The push for net-zero carbon targets and the expansion of fuel cell applications continue to stimulate demand for green hydrogen across multiple sectors.Europe held a 47.47% market share in 2024, supported by massive investment programs aimed at creating a clean hydrogen economy.- The UK has committed USD 14.8 billion for a project harnessing 4 GW of offshore wind to produce green hydrogen by 2030.- The EU's Green Deal targets millions of tons of renewable hydrogen production by 2030, especially for hard-to-decarbonize sectors like steel and chemicals.Germany leads in renewable energy integration and grid modernization, with strong investments in offshore wind and smart grids supporting green hydrogen demand.The UK's Hydrogen Strategy focuses on expanding electrolytic hydrogen production, CCUS technologies, and private investment incentives, driving long-term market growth.The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in green hydrogen adoption, fueled by:- Ambitious decarbonization targets- Rising clean fuel demand- Major infrastructure projects in Australia, Japan, and South KoreaChina's market growth is driven by its commitment to carbon neutrality, abundant low-cost renewables, and government-backed policies to scale green hydrogen production economically.Japan's hydrogen strategy aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, targeting production of:- 3 million tons by 2030- 20 million tons by 2050This region is rich in renewable energy resources, especially solar and wind. Countries like Chile, Brazil, and Colombia are implementing national strategies to become major producers. Over 140 green hydrogen projects are currently under development, signaling strong political and investment momentum.The MEA region is leveraging its renewable potential—especially solar—to position itself as a future hub for green hydrogen exports. Countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman are launching large-scale green hydrogen projects with significant international backing.- Air Liquide- Linde plc- Hydrogenics Corporation- ITM Power- Nel ASA- McPhy Energy- Plug Power- Ballard Power Systems- FuelCell Energy- Siemens Energy- ENGIE- Enapter- Green Hydrogen Systems- Snam- Ørsted- Alkaline Electrolyzer- Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer- Solid Oxide Electrolyzer- Others- Power Generation- Transport- Industry Energy- Heating- Others- Automotive- Chemical- Petroleum Refinery- Power and Energy- Industrial- Others- North America- APAC- Europe- LAMEA