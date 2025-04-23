Trina Storage North America and FlexGen Partner to Deliver 371 MWh Grid-Scale Energy Storage System in Houston, Texas

Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has partnered with FlexGen, a leading battery energy storage solution and energy management software provider, to deliver a 371 MWh battery energy storage system in Houston, Texas. The project, developed by SMT Energy, marks a significant milestone as Trina Storage's largest grid-scale deployment in North America, reinforcing the company's confidence in the energy storage market amid rising demand in the region from data centers, AI and electrification.



This large-scale storage project utilizes Trina Storage's advanced Elementa 2 solution, designed to optimize energy performance and reliability while mitigating operational risks, along with long-term services provided together with FlexGen to ensure asset reliability.FlexGen will provide system integration and deploy its HybridOS™ energy management software, which enables site operators to manage systems with ease, detect issues faster, predict maintenance needs, and ultimately maximize operational efficiency."This collaboration with Trina Storage and SMT Energy represents another major step in accelerating the deployment of flexible energy storage assets to meet growing demand," said Diane Giacomozzi, Chief Operating Officer at FlexGen. "By pre-integrating FlexGen HybridOS with Trina's Elementa 2 energy storage solution in our Durham Innovation Lab, we're enabling faster project delivery and optimized performance from the first moment of operation.""This project is a testament to Trina Storage's ability to provide a fully bankable, integrated energy storage solution that meets the evolving needs of the market," said Terry Chen, Vice President, Trina Storage North America. "As our first grid-scale deployment in North America, this achievement reflects the industry's confidence in our technology and our commitment to de-risking energy storage investments and supporting the energy transition in the region."The involvement of well-established equity and tax offtake partners, including Macquarie and KeyBank, reinforces investor confidence in Trina Storage's solutions and underscores the system's strong investment profile, long-term reliability, and value in the energy storage market.By redefining reliability and efficiency in energy storage, Trina Storage's Elementa 2 solution provides a streamlined, high-efficiency approach to large-scale installations, reducing project complexity and accelerating deployment timelines. By integrating directly with the FlexGen HybridOS™ platform, this system ensures optimized asset performance and long-term reliability."This project reflects SMT Energy's commitment to delivering bankable, high-performance storage solutions by uniting world-class technology partners to meet the growing demands of a rapidly evolving grid." said David Spotts, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SMT Energy.As Trina Storage accelerates its momentum in North America, this project exemplifies how integrated, risk-resilient storage solutions are shaping the future of power. To learn how Trina Storage can support your next project, connect with our energy storage experts at ACP Cleanpower in Phoenix, Arizona next month.About Trina StorageTrina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar, is dedicated to providing world-class energy storage solutions that drive the global transition to renewable energy. By leveraging decades of experience in solar manufacturing, Trina Storage offers flexible, high-performance storage products designed to enhance grid stability and energy reliability.About FlexGen Power Systems, LLC.FlexGen provides industry-leading software and services for deploying, managing and optimizing battery energy storage systems. FlexGen leverages decades of engineering, procurement and software expertise to solve today's toughest energy challenges that enable the transition to a modern electric grid. FlexGen HybridOS energy management software seamlessly integrates with any battery OEM and offers advanced analytics and AI-driven insights that allow energy storage owners to deploy diverse power market strategies and integrate various generation forms, enhancing grid stability and economic returns. With 1.5M hours of runtime and more than 10 GWh of energy storage systems enabled by FlexGen, we are trusted by the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies, and industrial companies in the world.Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future operations, project timelines, and market growth. Actual results may vary based on external factors and market conditions.