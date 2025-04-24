THE SMARTER E EUROPE: AN ACCOMPANYING PROGRAM PACKED WITH DISCUSSIONS AND A WEALTH OF ENERGY EXPERTISE

Munich/Pforzheim, April 24, 2025 - Sun, wind and other renewable sources now provide a steadily growing share of electricity in more and more countries. But the faster the expansion, the more complex the overall energy system becomes. The challenge no longer lies in generation alone - what we need is an intelligent, flexible and coordinated way to integrate fluctuating amounts of electricity into a stable, reliable and cross-sector overall system. This is where The smarter E Europe comes in. This year, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry will be focusing on the energy transition's key topics - flexibilization, digitalization and sector coupling. Some 3,000 exhibitors and over 110,000 trade visitors from all corners of the globe will come together to fill Messe München to capacity from May 7-9, 2025. With its four parallel exhibitions - Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe - The smarter E Europe is an international showcase for innovation, business models and technology along the energy industry's entire value chain. Whether via the exhibitions, associated forums or conferences, the high-caliber accompanying program addresses current trends, political agendas and technological developments.



More Headlines Articles

One ticket grants trade visitors access to four conferences taking place as part of The smarter E Europe - Intersolar Europe Conference, ees Europe Conference, Power2Drive Europe Conference and EM-Power Europe Conference. Held on May 6-7, 2025 in the International Congress Center München, these events will provide decision makers, investors and strategists with a platform for in-depth insights into the energy transition's key issues: flexibilization, digitalization, storage solutions, e-mobility, sector coupling and smart grids.The opening keynote from Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy Group, will kick off the conference. Leading industry representatives will then discuss how a reliable renewable 24/7 energy supply can be achieved via storage technology, cross-sector approaches and digital solutions. As part of the Intersolar Europe Conference, further sessions will examine the expansion of a resilient global solar market through international cooperation, knowledge transfer and innovative business models - supported by the presentation of the Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2025-2029. In addition, a joint session as part of both the Intersolar Europe Conference and the ees Europe Conference will focus on the quality dimension of modern battery storage systems - from operational safety and efficiency to a service life that exceeds current standards. As part of the EM-Power Europe Conference, the question of how pending grid capital expenditure - around 170 billion euros by 2030, according to the EU - can be steered toward digitalization, AI and cross-sector grid intelligence will also be a focal point.The smarter E AWARD - The prestigious industry award for energy and mobility innovationsAt the end of the first day of the conference, The smarter E AWARD ceremony will highlight innovations and projects that are the driving force behind a sustainable energy world. Companies shaping our transition to a renewable 24/7 energy supply with pioneering technologies and ideas are recognized in five categories - Photovoltaics, Energy Storage, E-Mobility, Smart Integrated Energy and Outstanding Projects. The smarter E AWARD will be awarded on the evening before the opening day of The smarter E Europe on May 6, 2025 in the International Congress Center München. Those who wish to can attend the ceremony free of charge.Seven exhibition forums: Knowledge transfer in real time - compact, focused and practice-orientedIn addition to the conferences, The smarter E Europe offers seven exhibition forums taking place on all three exhibition days, featuring a compact, practical and solution-oriented program. Here experts will shed light on technological trends, regulatory developments and market-relevant topics - all directly within the context of the exhibition, and right at the interface of product and application. A particular highlight is the new ees Innovation Hub Stage, which brings together research institutes, innovative exhibitors, market players and opinion leaders. The focus will be on battery storage technology, disruptive concepts and future-oriented business models, all presented in a dynamic format that unites dialog, innovation and implementation.Start-up Area: Young innovators under the spotlightAnyone wanting to understand and shape the dynamics of the energy transition should look no further than the very origin of innovation. Spanning 4,000 square meters, the Start-up Area at The smarter E Europe is where some 150 young companies will showcase the technology, business models and ideas that are behind the way they are reimagining the energy future. This area offers visitors a dedicated place to discover new developments early on, learn about advanced solutions and meet the innovators face to face. Whether attending pitch sessions, visiting exhibitor's booths or striking up conversations, the Start-up Area opens up access to fresh momentum and forges concrete links for partnerships, investments and strategic developments. This is where entrepreneurial pioneering spirit meets established expertise.Technology meets practice: Special exhibit Bidirectional ChargingOne of the central highlights of The smarter E Europe's accompanying program is the first ever special exhibit on bidirectional charging. It focuses on one of the most promising concepts for achieving more grid stability and flexibility in the energy system: the integration of electric vehicles as mobile storage systems. The amount of electricity generated from renewable sources may be steadily on the rise, but its systemic use has so far fallen short of its potential - especially when it comes to the grid-serving use of battery capacity. This is where the special exhibit comes in. On all three exhibition days, visitors to hall C6 - directly adjacent to the Power2Drive Forum - can gain sound insights into technology, business models and use cases. Daily guided tours (at 11:30am and 3:30pm) and topical presentations round out the offerings. The special exhibit is supported by leading industry and research partners and marks a vital step toward a cross-sector, flexible energy landscape.Great anticipation among the organizersAs the start of The smarter E Europe 2025 draws ever closer, a great sense of anticipation is building among the organizers. Jens Mohrmann, CEO of Freiburg Wirtschaft, Touristik und Messe (FWTM), explains: "Just like last year, 206,000 square meters of space across the 19 exhibition halls as well as the Outdoor Area of Messe München will be at full capacity. That is the absolute maximum. And, in my mind, that is a clear sign that the topics addressed at The smarter E Europe represent pressing current issues and that global interest remains rife." Markus Elsässer, Founder and CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH, adds: "For a few days, Munich will once again become the epicenter of the energy world. Visionaries, innovators, major players and decision makers from all continents will come together here to exchange thoughts, strike up discussions, form and strengthen collaborations, and turn ideas into reality. The energy transition will come to life at The smarter E Europe, and the momentum radiating out from Munich will be felt the world over."As Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from May 7-9, 2025.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.de