Sales Focus Inc. Engages Renewable Energy Leaders at RE+ Southeast 2025

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the global leader in sales outsourcing, attended RE+ Southeast 2025 on April 22 and 23 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The event, hosted by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), brought together more than 1,200 professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of the clean energy market in the Southeast.



Sales Focus Business Development Managers connected with industry leaders, suppliers, distributors, and more to discuss customized strategies that address sector-specific goals and challenges. These conversations highlighted SFI's strategic role in helping clean energy companies accelerate growth through agile, results-driven sales solutions tailored to an evolving marketplace."Our presence at RE+ Southeast allowed us to showcase our expertise in driving sales performance for renewable energy businesses," said Sales Focus Director of Sales and Marketing Zach Horwath. "We are excited to continue building connections that will lead to sustainable growth and innovation for the future of the energy landscape."Sales Focus Inc.'s participation in RE+ Southeast reflects its broader mission to empower emerging and established energy firms by providing sales outsourcing services that reduce overhead, drive performance, and support sustainable growth in a competitive environment.About Sales Focus Inc.Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.About RE+ SoutheastRE+ Southeast fosters conversations with industry buyers, suppliers, distributors, consultants, and more to explore solutions, exchange ideas, and discover new technologies. The event featured two days of exhibition, a robust education schedule, and networking opportunities. Attendees heard from visionary leaders on what's next for the Southeast clean energy market to propel their business to the next level.