Tigo Energy Unleashes More Power And Current With 725W, 22A Addition to TS4-A MLPE Series

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 5, 2025 — Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the 725W evolution of the TS4-A family of MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) products. Scaling up the TS4-A line, the new higher current 725W TS4-A product family serves the entire solar market, from residential to Commercial and Industrial (C&I) installations. For countries requiring UL-certification of MLPE products, the 725W TS4-A-O is available immediately.



The 725W Tigo TS4-A models deliver enhanced energy harvesting, with increased power and current to keep pace with the increase in high-current solar modules deployed by installers. Providing installers with the flexibility to deploy high-wattage solar modules allows them to offer their customers the most energy production per available rooftop space. As with the previous generation, the 725W Tigo TS4-A product line reduces balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs with a 10-second, no-bolt frame mounting design and no need for additional ground wiring. In addition to retaining the form factor and inverter compatibility, including Tigo Enhanced inverters, the new Tigo TS4-A devices offer plug-and-play support for solar modules up to 725W and are rated for a maximum short current of 22 Amps, and a maximum input voltage of up to 80V per module. The TS4-A products are fully backward-compatible with other Tigo TS4 products and introduce Multi-factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) capability across the entire product line, providing the highest MLPE safety capability in the world with redundant rapid shutdown for safety-critical solar power applications."Adding key upgrades to the electrical specs and in-demand features with this evolution of the TS4 product family answers the requests we have received from customers across the globe," said Gal Bauer, senior director of validation, growth, and product management at Tigo Energy. "The primary impetus for developing an update to the TS4-A family is to stay just ahead of the module performance curve, and to load those products up with the features the market wants. The updated TS4-A, in combination with our continued pursuit of quality through decreasing failure rates far below the industry average, supports our commitment to the evolution and proliferation of solar."The 725W TS4-A-O is compatible with the Tigo Access Point (TAP) for data management with Tigo Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) for unsurpassed insights into PV systems and is fully compatible with Tigo RSS Transmitters. The products are compliant with NEC 2017 and 2020 690.12 Rapid Shutdown specifications when installed with the Tigo RSS Transmitter and UL PVRSS-certified inverter or an inverter with a built-in Tigo-certified transmitter. In keeping with the product continuity strategy for which Tigo is known, this new product also retains backward capability with all previous TS4-A-O product generations.For more information, visit the product pages for the 725W Tigo TS4-A MLPE product line. For assistance with an existing or planned large solar project, enroll in Tigo Green Glove.