IONiX Introduces Financing Options Making Home SmartWall Energy Storage Accessible to More Consumers

IONiX Pro Battery Technologies (IONiX) is excited to announce the launch of new financing options for its SmartWall™ energy storage system, now available to consumers through Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay. By offering flexible, affordable payment plans, IONiX is making it easier than ever for homeowners and businesses to invest in reliable backup power and energy storage solutions.



The SmartWall, IONiX's flagship product, is an advanced energy storage system that helps homeowners and businesses reduce their reliance on the grid, lower energy costs, and ensure continuous power during outages.Making SmartWall More AccessibleIONiX is offering consumers the option to purchase the SmartWall with convenient, zero interest and low interest installments. These financing solutions are designed to make energy storage more affordable, with flexible terms that fit a variety of budgets and financial situations. Whether for residential use or business applications, this option ensures that customers can invest in the SmartWall without the upfront cost, while still benefiting from the long-term savings it provides."Energy storage is becoming a crucial part of energy independence and reliability, and we're excited to make SmartWall even more accessible to consumers by conveniently offering financing through Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay," said Roger Noujeim, CEO of IONiX."As power outages become increasingly frequent and the need for more environmentally responsible actions grows ever more critical, our commitment to supporting consumers with innovative financing alternatives empowers more people to access our advanced technology. This enables a seamless transition to a sustainable, energy-efficient future—without delay or undue financial burden," said Mr. Noujeim.Flexible Financing for Every BudgetBy integrating Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay into the purchasing and payment process, IONiX is able to offer a variety of payment options, including monthly installment plans with zero or low interest rates, allowing customers to select the financing terms that work best for them. Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay are well known for their user friendly, transparent financing processes, making them a trusted choice for consumers looking to manage their purchases over time."Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay have a proven track record of helping consumers make large purchases more affordable and manageable," added Noujeim. "This integration further reinforces our commitment to providing consumers with the tools they need to take control of their energy usage, while ensuring they have financial flexibility in doing so."Commitment to Sustainability and Energy IndependenceThe IONiX SmartWall provides consumers with a cutting-edge energy storage solution, delivering reliable backup power during outages while optimizing electricity use for cost savings. By storing energy when rates are low and discharging during peak demand, SmartWall helps homeowners and businesses reduce their electricity bills, while alleviating stress on the power grid. Designed for seamless integration with solar power systems, it enhances energy independence and sustainability, making it a smart investment for a resilient and efficient future.