Kseng Solar Advances Sustainable Manufacturing with Rooftop Solar Projects at Its Dual Manufacturing Bases

May 2025, Kseng Solar successfully completed two rooftop solar projects at its dual manufacturing bases in Xiamen and Zhangzhou, both were grid-connected on May 30. With a combined capacity of approximately 3MW and estimated annual power generation of 4.32 million kWh, the projects utilized Kseng Solar's roof solar racking structures, LONGi solar modules, and Sungrow inverters, highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency.



Under China's "Dual Carbon" policy, Kseng Solar is actively advancing the transition to renewable energy within its operations, reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainability. By installing two self-consumption solar stations with grid feed-in capability, Kseng Solar transforms unused factory rooftops into energy-generating assets, which not only supports national renewable goals but also sets an example for industrial decarbonization.Commercial and industrial rooftops are ideal for solar installations due to the expansive, flat surfaces with minimal shading and high energy demands. These rooftop solar projects bring multiple benefits to the owners, including generating clean electricity to offset factory power consumption, reducing energy costs, lowering carbon emissions, and improving working environments through the cooling effect of the solar panels, etc.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar is committed to delivering innovative solar racking solutions that drive global energy transformation and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.