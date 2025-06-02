SolarEdge Reaches Key Milestone at Austin, Texas Manufacturing Site, Driving Local Job Growth and U.S. Energy Independence with Flex

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced a landmark achievement in its U.S. manufacturing operations: the production of its 250,000th solar inverter at the Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) facility in Austin, Texas. The milestone marks a pivotal moment in SolarEdge's strategic initiative to bolster domestic manufacturing, energy resilience, and job creation nationwide.



In recognition of this achievement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has officially proclaimed June 2, 2025, as "SolarEdge-Flex Manufacturing Milestone Day." This declaration honors the significant economic, environmental, and technological impact of the SolarEdge-Flex partnership in the Lone Star State."Texas leads the nation in advanced manufacturing and energy innovation," said Governor Abbott. "The collaboration between SolarEdge and Flex reinforces our state's position as the energy capital of the world. These innovative companies help create good-paying jobs, drive economic growth, and meet growing energy demands with products proudly made in Texas."SolarEdge has onshored its manufacturing and other operations, and has partnered with Flex, a global manufacturing leader headquartered in Austin, to build a robust domestic supply chain. The Austin facility has now produced a quarter of a million inverters used in rooftop solar installations across the U.S., which will soon join the SolarEdge products that have already been deployed on over 3.7 million homes and by more than half of Fortune 100 companies."This milestone is a testament to the power of American manufacturing," said Marty Rogers, General Manager, SolarEdge. "Together with Flex, we are expanding industrial capabilities within the region and deploying advanced manufacturing technologies to meet growing demand, all while reinforcing the reliability and resilience of the U.S. energy grid."Key Impacts of the Austin, TX manufacturing site:250,000 solar inverters producedOver 1,000 high-quality jobs created in TexasStrengthens supply reliability and access to American-manufactured products for SolarEdge's' customer base of installers across the U.S.Advanced manufacturing technologies, including automation and robotics, deployed for efficient, high-quality productionStrengthened U.S. energy infrastructure, reducing reliance on foreign components"Flex's partnership with SolarEdge highlights our shared commitment to delivering innovation to market with speed, resilience, and quality to support U.S. energy needs," said Dennis Kirkpatrick, President of the Lifestyle, Consumer, and Core Industrial Businesses at Flex. "We thank SolarEdge for leveraging Flex's expansive U.S. footprint and trusting us to rapidly scale domestic production of their solar inverters in Texas."As demand for clean, reliable energy continues to surge, SolarEdge and Flex are paving the way for future innovation and investment in domestic solar technologies while amplifying Texas' role as a cornerstone of America's clean energy economy.About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.comAbout FlexFlex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.