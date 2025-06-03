IONiX Expands Distribution and Installation Capabilities with Division 16 Partnership

IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. ("IONiX" or the "Company") is excited to announce a new partnership with Division 16 Technologies Ltd. (D16), a premier solar energy solutions provider serving Western Canada. This strategic collaboration is set to broaden the reach and deployment of IONiX's cutting-edge residential and commercial Energy Storage Systems (ESS), including the SmartWall™, across the region. Together, IONiX and D16 are well positioned to empower Canadian homeowners, businesses, municipalities, and public service organizations with greater energy independence and resilience, while maximizing the potential of renewable energy sources.



More Headlines Articles

IONiX and D16 have already achieved success with several IONiX system installations, seamlessly executed by D16 installers who have earned certification through IONiX's rigorous Certified Installer Program."We're thrilled to join forces with Division 16, a trusted leader with a robust presence in Canada's solar energy landscape," said Roger Noujeim, CEO of IONiX."This partnership with D16 will amplify the availability of our SmartWall™ and large-scale energy storage solutions, enabling more Canadians to tap into the full benefits of grid and solar power while providing dependable backup during outages," added Mr. Noujeim.The IONiX SmartWall is a cutting-edge home energy storage solution that captures and stores excess energy from solar panels or the grid, ensuring reliable power during outages and peak demand periods. With solar energy adoption accelerating in Canada and the electrical grid facing increasing strain from rising demand, aging infrastructure, and extreme weather events, dependable energy storage has never been more critical.The SmartWall is fully solar brand agnostic, meaning homeowners can pair it with their existing solar system or virtually any system of their choice when investing in solar energy.Both IONiX and Division 16 are dedicated to advancing sustainability and clean energy solutions. The two companies are working together to make energy storage and solar power more accessible to Canadian consumers, helping to drive the adoption of renewable energy technologies in homes and businesses across the country."IONiX represents the next level of energy storage in technology, quality and support, and we're thrilled to be able to offer it to our customers alongside our solar solutions," said Trevor Edmundson, CEO of D16."The collaboration between D16 and IONiX is a win-win for homeowners and businesses who want to reduce their energy bills, confidently ensure power continuity during outages, and minimize their environmental impact," added Mr. Edmundson.About IONiX Pro Battery TechnologiesIONiX Pro Battery Technologies is a privately held energy solutions company that designs and markets highly dependable energy storage systems for homes and businesses. Under new management and ownership as of 2023, IONiX is focused on innovations and technology designed to protect and enable life's continuity when it is needed the most. The company's flagship product, the SmartWall™, delivers reliable power storage to help ensure continuous electricity during outages and reduce the day-to-day cost of electricity for customers. For more information visit www.ionixpro.com.‍About Division 16 TechnologiesDivision 16 Technologies specializes in the design and delivery of innovative electrical systems and infrastructure, providing cutting-edge solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential applications. For more information visit www.d16.ca.