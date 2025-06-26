Midwest Solar Expo 2025 Culminates with Rebrand to Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Midwest

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America, the premier solar, storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing event series, successfully delivered the 11th edition of the Midwest Solar Expo earlier this June in Chicago, IL.



The event brought together over 800 solar and clean energy professionals, showcasing innovative products and services by 57 exhibiting companies, providing 37 insightful educational sessions, and delivering countless networking opportunities. Highlights included:Keynote interviews featuring Create Energy's Dean Solon, ComEd's Melissa Washington, Generac's Norm Taffe, Exelon's Sunny Elebua, and Illinois Commerce Commission's Doug Scott.Welcome remarks by Elbert Waters III from Powering Chicago, MWSE Host Sponsor.The Pop-A-Shot Classic sponsored by Renewable Energy Evolution.North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) accredited training sessions.Live interviews with industry innovators on the SunCast Media Stage.Notably, the event also included an important announcement: the rebranding of Midwest Solar Expo to Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) Midwest."Rebranding Midwest Solar Expo to IESNA Midwest concludes the integration of our teams, platforms, and expertise," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "More than a new name, it symbolizes a shared commitment to deliver the connections, resources, and insights that clean energy professionals need to navigate this transformative time in the energy transition. By growing IESNA Midwest in alignment with our audience's business needs, we reinforce Midwest Solar Expo's mission of illuminating renewable energy innovation in the heart of the Midwest."About the Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Event SeriesIntersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) is the premier US-based tradeshow and conference series focused on solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. Committed to empowering clean energy innovation, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and a results-driven exhibit hall experience.IESNA Flagship explores policies, technologies, and market trends at the federal and state levels. The next edition takes place February 18-20, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.IESNA Texas delivers Texas-focused insights and showcases cutting-edge solutions. The next edition takes place November 18-19, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.IESNA Midwest explores renewable energy innovation and delivers insights tailored to the Midwest. The next edition takes place June 15-17, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.Get InvolvedReceive the latest news by signing up for event series updates.Explore the benefits of exhibiting.Consider sharing your expertise.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of in-person exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: divcom.com.