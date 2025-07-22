Vancouver General Contractors Chooses IONiX SmartWall™ for Home Energy Storage Integration Across BC Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - July 22, 2025 - IONiX Pro Battery Technologies ("IONiX") today announced a distribution and reseller agreement with Vancouver General Contractors ("VGC"), a multi-award-winning Design and Build firm, recipient of multiple Best of Houzz awards and recognized by the BBB, GVHBA, NKBA, Renomark, and the Vancouver Board of Trade. VGC will now offer the IONiX SmartWall™ as a premium option in custom builds and renovation projects throughout the Lower Mainland.



With sustainability and energy resilience becoming essential in modern home design, VGC identified SmartWall™ for its quality and dependability, compact design, advanced LiFePO₄ battery chemistry, and ability to provide 10.75 kWh per unit of scalable storage—expandable to 86 kWh across 8 units. The system supports backup power, time-of-use energy savings, and solar or generator integration, all backed by smart monitoring and a 12-year warranty."Our clients expect more than aesthetics—they want homes that perform," said Hussain Khatheer, General Manager and Founder of Vancouver General Contractors." IONiX SmartWall gives families peace of mind during outages, lowers utility costs, and increases property value. It's the high performance feature our award-winning projects can now confidently include."This announcement coincides with timely provincial and federal incentives. BC Hydro currently offers $5,000 rebates for home energy storage batteries and an additional $5,000 for solar, while the expanded Canada Greener Homes Loan now provides $600 million in interest-free financing—up to $40,000 per upgrade, including energy storage systems like the SmartWall™. When integrated into new construction or major renovations, these systems can also be seamlessly included in mortgage financing - reducing upfront costs and boosting long-term ROI."By partnering with Vancouver General Contractors, we're helping bring energy storage into the mainstream—integrated at the design stage and delivered by a trusted, award winning builder, "said IONiX CEO, Roger Noujeim."Homeowners will gain comfort, savings, sustainability, and resilience—all delivered through quality design and craft by one of the foremost design and build companies in the Province of British Columbia," added Mr. Noujeim.About IONiX Pro Battery TechnologiesIONiX Pro Battery Technologies is a privately held energy solutions company that designs and markets highly dependable energy storage systems for homes and businesses. Under new management and ownership since 2023, IONiX is focused on innovations and technology designed to protect and enable life's continuity when it is needed the most. The company's flagship product, the SmartWall™, delivers reliable power storage to help ensure continuous electricity during outages and reduce the day-to-day cost of electricity for customers. For more information visit www.ionixpro.com.