GreenSpark Solar Ranked #1 U.S. EPC for Community Solar

Rochester, New York — July 23, 2025 — Despite an uncertain policy landscape, solar power continues to deliver record-breaking growth, and GreenSpark Solar is once again proud to help lead the charge. For the fourth year in a row, GreenSpark has been named a 2025 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World. This list represents the industry's most trusted ranking of companies driving the clean energy transition forward. GreenSpark is ranked No. 47 in the nation this year.



The Top Solar Contractors List recognizes companies nationwide that are building a cleaner, more resilient energy future, from local rooftop installers to large-scale utility developers. GreenSpark is honored to stand alongside this year's leaders, keeping solar power affordable and accessible for communities across New York State and beyond.This year, out of over 400 solar companies, GreenSpark ranked:- #1 NYS-headquartered solar contractor- #1 EPC for community solar in the nation- #24 EPC in the nation- #47 solar contractor in the nation"At a time when the federal government is doing everything it can to cut solar power down, the gigawatts put up by our 2025 Top Solar Contractors emphasize just how crucial it is to our nation's energy mix," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. "From the smallest residential projects to the largest utility-scale solar farms, these installations are keeping the lights on and keeping power affordable. We're thrilled to recognize another outstanding class of Top Solar Contractors, and look forward to persevering through legislative hurdles to celebrate our 15-year edition next year."The country installed nearly 50 GW of new solar capacity in 2024, with solar and storage accounting for 84% of all new electric generating capacity added to the grid. GreenSpark's 146-strong team alone installed over 112 megawatts of solar capacity, adding to the company's total impact of more than 350 MW of clean energy installed or scheduled since its founding in 2002.While GreenSpark anticipates a modest slowdown in new residential and commercial rooftop customer growth due to federal policy changes and tax credit cuts, the company remains deeply committed to delivering new clean energy projects across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maryland, and Illinois as one of the Northeast's most experienced and trusted Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partners. At the same time, GreenSpark continues to support its robust customer base through extensive operations and maintenance (O&M) services — ensuring clean, reliable solar power for years to come and reinforcing its reputation for community-focused solutions in New York and beyond."It's our people, our community, and our partners who make this recognition possible year after year," said Kevin Schulte, GreenSpark Solar CEO. "As we face new challenges, our mission stays the same: to help our neighbors take control of their energy future and build a better, more sustainable world."About GreenSpark Solar: GreenSpark Solar is one of New York's most experienced rooftop and community solar developers, with a 23-year track record of supporting the state's clean energy goals. As a NYSERDA Gold Quality Installer and recurring Solar Power World Top Solar Contractor, GreenSpark delivers affordable, high-quality clean energy solutions for homeowners, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits across the Northeast.About Solar Power World: Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.GreenSpark Solar Media Contact:Meaghann SchulteExecutive Director of Communicationsmeaghann.schulte@greensparksolar.comSolar Power World Media Contact:Kelly PickerelEditor in Chiefkpickerel@wtwhmedia.com