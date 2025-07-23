Registration Now Open for Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas 2025

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier solar, storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing event series, today announced that registration is open for its Texas tradeshow and conference taking place November 18-19, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.



Developed to support solar + storage professionals doing or seeking business in the state, IESNA Texas will spotlight innovative solutions from national brands and offer a regionally-focused educational program and thoughtfully-developed networking activities."We're thrilled to return to Texas for the second edition of Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "The Texas market is both unique and essential to the clean energy industry. Building on last year's momentum, the 2025 edition in Grapevine will feature an expanded expo hall, a robust educational program, and special events still to be announced."Highlights for 2025Over 80 exhibitors, including ABB Inc., APsystems, Gautam Solar Private Limited, Konark Energy, Risa Solar LLC, Polytrade Global S.R.L, EcoFlow Technology Inc., and Yotta Energy.11 conference sessions covering critical topics across Finance, Policy and Regulation, Market Development, and more. Confirmed speakers include Doug Lewin (The Texas Energy and Power Newsletter and The Energy Capital Podcast), Matthew Boms (Texas Advanced Energy Business Alliance), Virginia Klausmeier (Sylvatex), and Sam Martens (Mission Solar Energy LLC).Opportunities to connect, collaborate, and learn during an Educational Luncheon with Will McAdams (McAdams Energy Group, LLC) on November 18 and an Educational Breakfast with Joshua D. Rhodes, PhD (University of Texas at Austin) on November 19.A lively Happy Hour + After Party, open to all, featuring live music, special events, refreshments, and more (details to come).Register Early & SaveClick here to register. Early Bird pricing ends on August 31.Quick LinksView Passes & PricingSee the Hotel & VenueExplore Exhibiting OptionsAbout Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA)Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based tradeshow and conference series focused on solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. Committed to empowering clean energy innovation, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and a results-driven exhibit hall experience.IESNA Flagship explores policies, technologies, and market trends at the federal and state levels. The next edition takes place February 18-20, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.IESNA Texas delivers Texas-focused insights and showcases cutting-edge solutions. The next edition takes place November 18-19, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.IESNA Midwest explores renewable energy innovation and delivers insights tailored to the Midwest. The next edition takes place June 15-17, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of in-person exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: divcom.com.