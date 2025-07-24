Pfannenberg USA Introduces New PROTECT Series Signaling Devices

Lancaster, NY - Pfannenberg, Inc., a global leader in thermal management and signaling technologies, is proud to announce the North American launch of its new PROTECT Series, a breakthrough in robust signaling solutions engineered for the most demanding industrial and outdoor environments.



With its virtually unbreakable die-cast aluminum housing, the PROTECT series is designed to withstand harsh conditions across a broad spectrum of industries, including fire alarm, marine, machine safety, functional safety, and hazardous areas. The series includes both sounders and combined sounder-light devices with six different lens colors, with options for Xenon or LED visual signaling.Certified to meet stringent industrial standards, PROTECT devices offer 80 selectable tones, four externally selectable additional tones, and a pre- and main alarm function to prevent shock reactions. Dip switch settings offer precise control over the sound, providing seven different adjustments from 86-116dB. The series' outstanding perceptibility and high sound penetration reduce the number of devices needed, while multi-voltage compatibility and easy installation features minimize downtime and inventory requirements."The PROTECT Series will be a revolutionary product for Pfannenberg in the United States. This product will have many unique features which allows a singular product to cover a wide range of applications, and when you tie that with certifications such as Safety Integrity Level (SIL2), MED, and UL Class 1 Division 2 Explosion Proof certifications it's an easy choice," says Jacob Vernon, Product Manager, Audible and Visual Signaling.Among the new offerings, the PRO 10 stands out as a versatile and high-performance sounder. Its pre- and main alarm function helps prevent shock reactions by starting with a reduced sound pressure level before escalating to the main alarm. The PRO 10 is certified for MED/MER marine use, SIL 2/PL d functional safety, and explosion-proof requirements for hazardous zones (ATEX Zone 2/22 & UL Class 1 Division 2 Class I, Groups A, B, C and D, Div. 2, Class II, Groups F and G, Div. 2 Class III). With a maximum sound pressure level of up to 116 dB(A) and an IK09 impact-proof rating, the PRO 10 ensures clear, reliable signaling even in noisy or hazardous environments.The PRO X 10-05, a combined audible and visual signaling device, brings additional safety and performance benefits to the PROTECT series. Featuring a high-performance Xenon flash light (5 Joules, 56 cd) and a maximum sound pressure level of 116 dB(A), the PRO X 10-05 ensures that alarms are both seen and heard, even over large areas and through obstacles. Its robust die-cast aluminum housing is complemented by IP66/IP67 and NEMA 4/4X protection ratings, guaranteeing resistance to dust, water, and mechanical impacts. With visual signaling up to 568 feet and acoustical coverage up to 116 dB(A), the PRO X 10-05 reduces the number of devices required for comprehensive protection, saving both installation time and costs.For more information about the PROTECT Series and other signaling solutions from Pfannenberg, visit https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/signaling-technologies/protect-series-alarms/.###About PfannenbergPfannenberg, Inc. is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of Thermal Management, Liquid Cooling Solutions and Signaling Technologies. In 1958 we invented the Filterfan®, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures. Our business philosophy: Protecting People, Machine, and the Environment.