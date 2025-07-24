"BC Solar is more than a solar installation company—we're your long-term energy partner. Based in Columbus, Ohio, and led by owner Brian Zaayer, we're known for doing the right thing, not the easy thing.



We design solar systems that prioritize energy resilience. That means batteries come first—not as an expensive add-on, but as a core component of your home or business's energy system. Whether you want to keep your refrigerator running during an outage or cut your utility bills long-term, we build systems that actually work.Unlike many companies that push cookie-cutter setups, we offer fully modular, battery-agnostic systems. We'll walk you through every detail—solar panels, inverters, storage options—so you understand exactly what you're paying for, what you're saving, and when you'll break even.For homeowners, we simplify the process. From permitting to installation to monitoring, we handle everything so you can focus on the benefits—lower bills, reliable power, and greater independence.For businesses, we engineer high-ROI commercial solar and battery storage systems that help reduce peak demand charges, qualify for tax credits, and improve operational resilience. No inflated savings claims—just proven results and real numbers.We don't hide behind layers of sales reps and subcontractors. Brian is hands-on, from design through final inspection, ensuring every job reflects the integrity our reputation is built on.If you're ready to power your home or business with honesty, craftsmanship, and community-minded service, BC Solar is here for you."